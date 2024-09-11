IIFA 2024 event: Rana Daggubati touches Shah Rukh Khan's feet, says 'Being South Indian' (Watch video)

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The highly anticipated IIFA Awards 2024 press conference was conducted in Mumbai where actor Rana Daggubati touched the feet of Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar.

    The highly anticipated IIFA Awards 2024 press conference was conducted in Mumbai on Tuesday, with Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar in attendance, as well as industry stalwarts Rana Daggubati, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Abhishek Banerjee. While the gathering was full of celebrities, Shah Rukh Khan stole the scene with his easy charm and wit. The fun continued when Shah Rukh and Karan Johar invited Rana Daggubati on stage. 

    After Siddhant Chaturvedi and Abhishek Banerjee touched their own feet for laughs, Rana, with a cheeky grin, touched the feet of Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar, stating, "We are completely South Indian. That is how we do it!" His gesture brought the house down, resulting in a respectful viral moment. Later, SRK gave Rana a delicate kiss on the neck and a tender hug.

    The video

    As Shah Rukh Khan took the stage, he complimented Abhishek Banerjee for his excellent performance in Stree 2. "It's great to see you live after watching your wonderful film. I've been waiting to call you," SRK remarked, expressing admiration for the actor.

    IIFA Awards 2024

    The IIFA Awards 2024 is scheduled for September 27-29 at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, offering a weekend of flash and glamour. This year's hosts include the return of Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, and Vicky Kaushal.

    IIFA Awards

    The International Indian Film Academy Awards, also known as IIFA, are an annual awards event for Indian Hindi films. Fans vote online for their favourite stars from the Indian Hindi cinema industry to determine the winners of the awards, which are produced by Wizcraft International Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

