    IFFI: Hollywood star Michael Douglas to receive prestigious Satyajit Ray Excellence; read details

    At the next IFFI Goa, Hollywood actor Michael Douglas will receive the prestigious Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award. Michael was formally invited to IFFI earlier this year during his visit to the Indian Pavilion at the Cannes Film Festival.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 14, 2023, 9:37 AM IST

    The prestigious Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award will be presented to Hollywood actor Michael Douglas during the next International Film Festival of India in Panjim, Goa. The event, which will take place from November 20 to 28, was formally announced on Friday by Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur.

    The I&B Minister took to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Friday and wrote, “I’m delighted to announce that Michael Douglas, the distinguished Hollywood Actor and Producer, will be honoured with the prestigious Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award at the 54th International Film Festival Goa. His deep love for our country, , is well known, and we look forward to welcome him, Catherine Zeta Jones and their son, to the most prominent Film Festival in South Asia to showcase our rich cinematic culture and unique traditions at #IFFI54!! A heartfelt welcome to Bharat and @IFFIGoa.”

    Michael Douglas was invited to IFFI 
    Michael was formally invited to IFFI earlier this year during his visit to the Indian Pavilion at the Cannes Film Festival. L Murugan, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, offered the invitation, saying, “We are conducting our film festival in Goa from November 20 to November 28. This is the 54th edition, I’m welcoming you. I expect your visit and presence along with your entire family to our festival. We will bring our traditions, culture, diversity, languages and food culture to Goa.”

    About Michael Douglas work:
    Michael Douglas has had a phenomenal career, winning two Academy Awards, five Golden Globe Awards, and an Emmy Award. His memorable performances in films such as "Wall Street (1987)," "Basic Instinct (1992)," "Falling Down (1993)," "The American President (1995)," "Traffic (2000)," and "Behind the Candelabra (2013)" have left an indelible impact on movie history.

    He has also produced highly praised films such as "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" (1975), "The China Syndrome" (1979), and "The Game" (1999). His influence in the worldwide cinema business was recognised earlier this year when he was awarded the honorary Palm D'Or.

    Last Updated Oct 14, 2023, 9:37 AM IST
