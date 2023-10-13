Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Hrithik Roshan wins hearts of fans by taking 'metro' ride for shoot - Know details

    All set to wow the fans and audiences with a compelling performance as a pilot in the much-awaited film Fighter, directed by noted Bollywood filmmaker Siddharth Anand, Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan wins hearts of fans and netizens by taking the 'metro ride' for a shoot.

    Hrithik Roshan wins hearts of fans by taking 'metro' ride for shoot - Know details vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Oct 13, 2023, 6:16 PM IST

    Indian Superstar and Greek god of Bollywood who will wow his fans and cinephiles with a phenomenal performance in the much-awaited action-patriotic-thriller poignant saga film Fighter, Hrithik Roshan knows how to make headlines, and this time, he has done it by taking the metro to work. As temperatures soared, the actor opted for a quirky, cool and environmental-friendly commute, leaving his luxurious car behind.

    ALSO READ: Gal Gadot extends support to Israel; emotionally reveals 'My heart is breaking'

    In a surprising move which is winning the hearts of fans and netizens on the INTERNET, Hrithik joined the daily grind of the metro, blending in with commuters and proving that even the biggest A-lister global superstars enjoy a hassle-free journey. He took to his Instagram to share a lovely post with his fans, who seemed happy to have seen their favourite superstar travelling with them! He captioned it, "Took the metro to work today. I met some sweet and kind folks. I am sharing with you the love they gave me. The experience was spectacular. Beat the heat + the traffic. Saved my back for the action shoot I am going for."

    Post these pictures that took Instagram by a storm of love, the ardent fandom can not stop pouring comments filled with affection for the actor. A few people took to their Instagram to comment, "Celebrity who believes in living life of a common man. A hats off to you. Sir." The other personalities commented, "The sweetest post on Instagram today. "Wow. It is amazing to see @hrithikroshan sir," and "A life in a metro," among many other sweet comments. On the work front, this actor is all set for the grand release of his upcoming project, ‘Fighter’ which will be released on 26th January 2024.

    ALSO READ: Karan Johar's old clip of calling Shweta Bachchan 'biggest stalker' goes VIRAL

    Last Updated Oct 13, 2023, 6:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Israel Palestine War: 'Fauda' star Idan Amedi enlists in combat forces to defend country SHG EAI

    Israel Palestine War: 'Fauda' star Idan Amedi enlists in combat forces to defend country; READ details

    Gal Gadot extends support to Israel; emotionally reveals 'My heart is breaking' vma

    Gal Gadot extends support to Israel; emotionally reveals 'My heart is breaking'

    Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7: Who is the HIGHEST paid contestant of Kamal Haasan's show ; Read rkn

    Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7: Who is the HIGHEST paid contestant of Kamal Haasan's show ; Read

    Exclusive "Tanushree Dutta is 'Durga Devi', she is doing for publicity", says Rakhi Sawant (VIDEO) RBA

    Exclusive: 'Tanushree Dutta is 'Durga Devi', she is doing for publicity', says Rakhi Sawant (VIDEO)

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui to participate in India's biggest reality show? READ details SHG EAI

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui to participate in India's biggest reality show? READ details

    Recent Stories

    Cricket Happy Birthday Gautam Gambhir; 10 quotes by the former Indian opener osf

    Happy Birthday Gautam Gambhir; 10 quotes by the former Indian opener

    Neha Sharma HOT looks: 6 times the actress showed her bikini body RKK

    Neha Sharma HOT looks: 6 times the actress showed her bikini body

    Israel Palestine War: 'Fauda' star Idan Amedi enlists in combat forces to defend country SHG EAI

    Israel Palestine War: 'Fauda' star Idan Amedi enlists in combat forces to defend country; READ details

    Are you having hypertension? Here are 7 food items to avoid if you have high blood pressure RBA

    Are you having hypertension? Here are 7 food items to avoid if you have high blood pressure

    6 steps that help reduce blood pressure RKK

    6 steps that help reduce blood pressure

    Recent Videos

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon