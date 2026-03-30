The International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD) 2026 held its 'Night of Honours', awarding Mohit Suri for 'Saiyaara' and Ranveer Singh for 'Dhurandhar'. Ramesh Sippy was feted for 50 years of 'Sholay', with Anupam Kher also winning an award.

The International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD) 2026 celebrated cinema and honoured the filmmakers and actors at the 'Night of Honours' event on Monday in Bharat Mandapam. From Mohit Suri to Ramesh Sippy, several artists were given awards for their performances and contributions to cinema.

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The cultural evening was marked by the presence of Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra and Governor of Delhi Taranjit Singh Sandhu. The ceremony opened with Vande Mataram, followed by the national anthem and lamp lighting by the chief guests. Anupam Kher also delivered a poetic tribute to cinema in Delhi, which included Mandi House's theatre history and the evolving cinema in India. It was followed by the performance of Grammy-winning Ricky Kej.

'Night of Honours': Key Award Winners

At the Night of Honours event, the film 'Saiyaara', directed by Mohit Suri, bagged the Pathbreaking Film of the Year. It starred Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda in the lead roles. While accepting the award, the director Mohit Suri expressed his happiness at receiving the honour from the CM Rekha Gupta and others. He highlighted the ever-changing cinema landscape in India while recalling his memories with his late father during the initial phase of his career.

'Sitaare Zameen Par' also won the Most Inspiring Film of the Year. The award was accepted by the director, RS Prasanna. Tanvi The Great also earned the recognition for Best Direction received by Anupam Kher. The debut actor went to Shubhangi Dutt for her performance. Dhurandhar was recognised under PVR Best of 2025, with Ranveer Singh honoured as Best Actor and Aditya Dhar as Best Director.

Special Recognitions and Tributes

Additional recognition was given to Dimple Dugar for Contribution to Preservation of History through Cinema for Lokmati Devi Ahilyabai. The evening also spotlighted emerging formats through the AI Filmmaking Hackathon, with winners recognised and the winning film showcased.

Under 'Capital's Pride,' Guneet Monga, T. P. Aggarwal, and Divya Dutta were honoured, while Bhumi Pednekar was recognised as "Actor with a Mission" for her work with the United Nations Development Programme. Bhumi Pednekar also shared her happiness about the award. She shared the gratitude post on her Instagram handle.

Global recognition, including Enrique Arce, underscored the festival's growing international presence, while a tribute marking 50 years of Sholay saw Ramesh Sippy honoured for his enduring contribution to Indian cinema.

Festival Highlights and Conclusion

Adding to the day's cinematic buzz, a special screening of Dhurandhar 2 was held at Chanakya Cinema (invites only), drawing strong audience interest and extending the festival's presence beyond the main venue.

The International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD) 2026 is currently taking place in Bharat Mandapam. The festival has now moved to the final day, which will take place on Tuesday.