The teaser for Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'I, Nobody' has been released. The clip introduces his character, Rajeevan, an ordinary man who becomes the central figure in a bank heist, raising questions about his true involvement.

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer 'I, Nobody' has unveiled its teaser, giving viewers a first look at the much-awaited film. The teaser, released on Friday, offered a short but engaging into the story. The 1 minute and 20 seconds clip introduces Rajeevan, who appears to be an ordinary man living a simple life with his wife and daughter. However, things take a sudden turn when he becomes the central figure in a bank heist. As the events unfold, the teaser raises a key question, whether Rajeevan is a victim caught in the situation or the mastermind behind it.

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Cast and Crew Details

The teaser also confirms Parvathy Thiruvothu as the protagonist's wife. The film features a cast including Hakkim Shahjahan, Ashokan, Vijayaraghavan, Madhupal, Shankar Ramakrishnan, Nakshathra, Aira, and Nishanth Sagar in important roles.

The film is directed by Nisam Basheer and written by Sameer Abdul. It is produced by Supriya Menon, Mukesh R Mehta, and CV Sarathi under the banners of Prithviraj Productions and E4 Experiments. The music is composed by Jakes Bejoy, while the cinematography is handled by Dinesh Purushothaman and editing by Ramees MB.

Release and Production

The first look of the film was unveiled in August last year. The makers have planned a theatrical release for July 2026.

What's Next for Prithviraj?

Meanwhile, Prithviraj Sukumaran will also be seen in 'Varanasi', which stars Priyanka Chopra and Mahesh Babu. The film was announced by S. S. Rajamouli and is set to release in theatres on April 7, 2027.