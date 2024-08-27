'I knew everything about my team....', Aamir Khan REGRETS being absent from Junaid, Ira, Azad's lives [WATCH]

Aamir Khan recently opened up in an interview on Rhea Chakraborty's podcast, Chapter 2, reflecting on his career, regrets about missing important moments in his children’s lives, and his thoughts on fatherhood and his desire for a partner. The 59-year-old actor shared deep insights into his personal life and upcoming projects

Aamir Khan, widely regarded as one of the most versatile actors in the Hindi film industry, is the father of three children: Ira Khan, Junaid Khan, and Azad Khan. In a recent interview on Rhea Chakraborty's podcast, Chapter 2, the 59-year-old actor opened up about various aspects of his life, including his regrets over the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha, his reflections on fatherhood, and his desire to have a partner.

During the podcast, Aamir candidly discussed how his intense focus on his career led to him being absent from the lives of his children, Ira, Junaid, and Azad. He admitted that while he was deeply connected with his work and directors, he was unaware of the challenges his children faced. Aamir reflected on the time he missed out on, expressing regret over not being there when his children needed him most.

Aamir revealed that his daughter, Ira, who has battled depression, is now doing better, but she had needed his support during her difficult times. Reflecting on his son Junaid, who recently made his debut with the film Maharaj, Aamir acknowledged that Junaid has lived much of his life without his father's active presence. As Junaid takes the "last big step" in his career, Aamir emphasized the importance of being there for him now.

The actor also shared his concerns about his youngest son, Azad, who is nine years old and approaching his teenage years. Aamir expressed his worry that Azad's childhood, once gone, would never return, making it all the more important for him to be present.

Aamir admitted that while he was focused on winning over the audience during his career, he was not attuned to the emotional needs and experiences of his children. He realized that, while he knew everything about his professional team and directors, he was largely unaware of his own children's struggles.

In the same interview, Aamir also disclosed that he had considered quitting Bollywood, a decision that was strongly opposed by his children, Ira and Junaid, who advised him against it, calling it a "big mistake."

Looking ahead, Aamir Khan is set to appear in R S Prasanna's upcoming directorial Sitaare Zameen Par, alongside Genelia D'Souza and Darsheel Safary.

