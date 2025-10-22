Actress Huma Qureshi shared an emotional message congratulating rumoured beau Rachit Singh on his impressive debut in Thamma. Her heartfelt post has sparked excitement among fans, celebrating both his cinematic milestone and their rumored bond

Actress Huma Qureshi and actor Rachit Singh have recently grabbed headlines amid rumours of their budding relationship. The duo has sparked curiosity among fans with their public interactions and supportive gestures toward each other

Rachit Singh Makes the Confetti Fall with His ‘Thamma’ The young lad has been creating a buzz in the industry for a while, having made his debut in the most awaited film Thamma. His performance captivated the audiences and critics alike, giving a fighter's start to his foray into the world of cinema.

Huma Qureshi Pens Emotional Message for Rumoured Beau Rachit Singh

Media speculations surrounding Rachit Singh and actress Huma Qureshi as a couple sees her sharing her emotional thoughts on social media about the debut. In a heartfelt post, she expressed pride in his efforts and hard work and wished him success ahead in future endeavors. Though not outrightly defining their relationship, her post spoke highly about Rachit against a backdrop of warmth suggesting close friendship, if not something much more.

Huma took to her social media account to share a heartfelt message saying, ‘’For a boy from Banaras who came to Mumbai with nothing and knowing no one... So proud of you and this journey you have been on. Toiled for 10 years as an acting coach...learning, teaching, unlearning and building a community around you. And today is the first time you will be seen on the big screen in Thamma. One of the biggest films of the year. Just a testament of your hard work and resilence...This is just the first blood. Much more to follow. Higher and higher always,"

Fans Extra Happy About the Rumoured Pair

Huma's post went viral amongst fans and followers, who then stormed the comment section with praise and excitement. Many praised her for appreciating Rachit's talent so publicly, while some speculate loudly about their rumored romantic connection. Social media is flooded with many comments about the duo, adding the emotion to Rachit's professional landmark.

The Reaction from Within Several industry insiders and other colleagues joined to congratulate Rachit on his debut. Huma's gesture, along with all the love showered by peers, made this moment even more special for the debutant. This just goes a long way in showing the spirit of camaraderie that exists behind-the-scenes of the film industry.