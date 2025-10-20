Veteran Bollywood actor and comedian Asrani has passed away at the age of 84. Remembering his iconic roles, comic timing, and lasting contribution to Indian cinema.

Govardhan Asrani was born on January 1, 1941, in Jaipur, Rajasthan. His passion for acting made him join the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune. In a glorious career lasting over five decades, he worked in more than 350 films, shifting seamlessly between comedy and engaging supporting characters.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Veteran Bollywood Actor and Comedian Asrani

The death of veteran Bollywood actor and comedian Asrani, the darling of Indian cinema known for his impeccable comic timing, has just been announced. He was 84 and passed away on October 20, 2025, after suffering from age-related ailments. He had been in the hospital for several days in Mumbai before his death. His death marks a completion of an era in Indian cinema.

The presence of Asrani as the comical jailer in the immortal movie Sholay is legendary. Besides this, he worked with such stars of the industry as Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, and Dharmendra, who caused laughter and applause through his diverse characterizations.

The Legacy of Laughter

Asrani was not only a name in Indian cinema due to the comic roles he played. His great sense of timing and dialogue delivery, and his ability to brighten the scene, made him the favorite of directors and producers alike. He was with the industry up to his later years, and through social media and public events, he shared a great rapport with the audience.

His death has been confirmed by a nephew, who mentioned that Asrani had been under some health problems for a bit. Notably, just hours before his passing, he sent out loving Diwali wishes to fans on social media, a testament to his lasting connection with audiences.

Last Rites:

Asrani was cremated at Santacruz Crematorium, the family way. His demise is painful for friends, fans, and his fraternity, who are celebrating the life of someone who made millions happy.

Asrani has been a prominent actor in Bollywood's glorious days, while his contribution to comedy and character work is worthy of emulation by budding artists. His legacy of laughter will live on through the innumerable films he graced, and he will henceforth never be forgotten by cinema lovers within India and outside.