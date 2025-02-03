Huma Qureshi introduces her debut Novel 'Zeba: An Accidental Superhero' at Jaipur Lit Fest

Actress Huma Qureshi made her debut as an author by launching her novel 'Zeba: An Accidental Superhero' at the ongoing Jaipur Literature Festival on Sunday.
 

Huma Qureshi introduces her debut Novel 'Zeba: An Accidental Superhero' at Jaipur Lit Fest NTI
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 3, 2025, 9:01 AM IST

During an interaction with the media, Huma opened up about her journey of writing the book, sharing that the initial plan was to turn the story into a film before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted those plans.

"I started the book in 2019. After writing some 10-20 pages, I showed it to some people and everyone said it was a good idea. Honestly, when I started writing this, the idea was to make a film or any television show on it, so I did that thing in that sense. Then Covid came, so whatever plans were there, all were stalled."

Huma continued, " Then I started thinking of whether shall I write a script on it or turn it into a graphic novel. I delayed enough for me to write it myself. I asked many people to write but they all came back and said that you must write it because only you can write it. And then it took me about two years and whatever I felt at that point I was very much able to express that in the book very honestly so whatsoever I was around feeling I was able to pen it down."

The actress, known for her work in Gangs of Wasseypur, described the writing process as a "cathartic" experience and recommended writing as a tool for managing anxiety.
"It was a cathartic process I think. So I recommend that anybody who is dealing with any kind of anxiety must write, it's a great way to vomit anything on the page," said Huma.

Huma also reflected on her career in Bollywood, noting how her experiences in the film industry helped shape the book.

"I think two things are very important in the life of any artist: success and failure. A person learns very little from success and learns a lot from failure. I think the last ten years of the film industry have been very important for me. I have grown up before you all (media). You guys have seen my success. Saw my good and bad days. Hit-flops and everything. These things help you in learning. I tried as hard as I could to put that thing in that book as well."

Huma also revealed her plans to make a film based on the book. The actress is known for her work in 'Gangs Of Wasseypur', 'Race 3', 'Jolly LLB 2' and others. 

ALSO READ  Taylor Swift, Cardi B to Lady Gaga: 8 Standout Red Carpet looks at the 2025 Grammy Awards

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

Grammy Awards 2025: Indian-American Chandrika Tandon wins Best New Age Album for 'Triveni' NTI

Grammy Awards 2025: Indian-American Chandrika Tandon wins Best New Age Album for 'Triveni'

Grammy Awards 2025: Beyonce makes history as first black woman to win country Grammy NTI

Grammy Awards 2025: Beyonce makes history as first black woman to win country Grammy

Grammy Awards 2025: Sabrina Carpenter to Kacey Musgraves make big win; Check full list of winners NTI

Grammy Awards 2025: Sabrina Carpenter to Kacey Musgraves make big win; Check full list of winners

Grammy Awards 2025: When and Where to Watch the 67th edition's live streaming in India NTI

Grammy Awards 2025: When and Where to Watch the 67th edition’s live streaming in India

Sara Ali Khan steals the show with electrifying performance at Birsa Munda Stadium [WATCH] NTI

Sara Ali Khan steals the show with electrifying performance at Birsa Munda Stadium [WATCH]

Recent Stories

Mahakumbhs Digital Khoya-Paya Kendra Over 13,000 separated devotees reunited with families

Mahakumbh’s Digital Khoya-Paya Kendra: Over 13,000 separated devotees reunited with families

From junior clerk to peon: 8th Pay Commission announces revised salaries for govt employees AJR

From junior clerk to peon: 8th Pay Commission announces revised salaries for govt employees

Who is Bianca Censori? Meet Kanye West wife who posed completely naked at Grammys 2025 red-carpet RBA

(PHOTOS) Who is Bianca Censori? Meet Kanye West's wife who posed ‘completely naked’ at Grammys 2025 red-carpet

CM Yogi addresses global diplomats at Mahakumbh showcases Prayagrajs spiritual legacy

CM Yogi addresses global diplomats at Mahakumbh, showcases Prayagraj’s spiritual legacy

Mahakumbh 2025: Administration implements fool-proof plan for safe & smooth Amrit Snan

Mahakumbh 2025: Administration implements fool-proof plan for safe & smooth Amrit Snan

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon