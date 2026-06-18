Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' marks 27 years. The film, starring Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai, is celebrated for its visuals and Ismail Darbar's National Award-winning soundtrack which remains iconic.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's award-winning masterpiece 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' officially turns 27, yet its grand visuals, intense heartbreak, and magnificent soundtrack continue to rule our hearts.

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Award-Winning Soundtrack

The music of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, composed by Ismail Darbar, won immense critical and commercial acclaim. It secured the prestigious National Film Award for Best Music Direction. Additionally, at the Filmfare Awards, Udit Narayan won Best Male Playback Singer for "Chand Chupa Badal Mein," while Saroj Khan earned a National Award for choreographing the iconic track "Nimbooda." Ismail Darbar's brilliant composition, coupled with Mehboob's lyrics, created an album for the ages.

A Nostalgic Trip Through The Iconic Tracklist

Here is a nostalgic trip through the iconic tracklist that still sounds incredibly fresh today.

1. Chand Chupa Badal Mein

(Photo/YouTube/T-Series Bollywood Classics) Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik's soulful vocals perfectly capture the nervous energy of young love. The beautiful terrace setting and the iconic purple lehenga look make it an unforgettable visual and auditory treat.

2. Nimbooda

(Photo/YouTube/T-Series Bollywood Classics) Aishwarya Rai's electrifying dance moves match the playful, fast-paced rhythms of this Rajasthani folk-inspired track. Kavita Krishnamurthy's powerful vocals give it an infectious energy that still dominates wedding playlists.

3. Tadap Tadap

(Photo/YouTube/T-Series Bollywood Classics) KK's raw, powerhouse vocals defined a generation of tragic romance. The track captures intense agony so perfectly that it remains the go-to song for processing a broken heart even today.

4. Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje

(Photo/YouTube/T-Series) This track sets the gold standard for Garba and Navratri celebrations. The booming dhol beats, massive choreography, and energetic vocals make it impossible to sit still when it plays.

5. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (Title Track)

(Photo/YouTube/T-Series) The title track acts as the emotional anchor of the entire film. Orchestral, majestic, and deeply emotional, it beautifully mirrors the sacrifice and depth of the story's core love triangle.

A Timeless Romantic Drama

'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' (1999), directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is a classic Bollywood romance starring Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Ajay Devgn. The film follows Nandini, torn between her first love, Sameer, and her devoted husband, Vanraj. Renowned for its stunning visuals, memorable music, and emotional storytelling, it remains one of Indian cinema's most celebrated romantic dramas. (ANI)