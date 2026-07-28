Designer husband-wife duo Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta presented contrasting visions of desi couture at India Couture Week 2026. Rawal's 'Rawalgarh' featured over 140 menswear looks, while Mehta's 'Ceremonial' celebrated modern womenswear.

Designer husband-wife duo Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta presented contrasting yet complementary visions of desi couture at India Couture Week 2026. Rawal unveiled his collection, 'Rawalgarh' featuring over 140 menswear looks through impeccable craftsmanship. Arpita's 'Ceremonial' reinterpreted with effortless elegance celebration wear for the modern woman through India's rich textile heritage.

Speaking after the show, Rawal said the collection was built around storytelling, creating an immersive world called "Rawalgarh." Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan attended Kunal Rawal's showcase, while Anshula Kapoor, sister of actor Arjun Kapoor, who wore a custom Arpita Mehta lehenga for her mehendi ceremony in July, was also among the guests at the show. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taj Palace, New Delhi (@tajpalacenewdelhi)

Kunal Rawal's 'Rawalgarh'

"From the music to the choreography to the aesthetic of the collection. We tried to take cues from the storytelling of our world this time, which we've named Rawalgarh. We're trying to bring in a little bit of fun... It was a world about music, about love, about fashion and energy," he said.

The show opened with performers portraying protectors of Rawalgarh, setting the tone for a theatrical presentation that blended fashion with music and choreography. It was followed by models performing action-filled movements to show the comfort and flexibility of the outfits.

The collection featured different looks across, with colours moving from soft ivory and dusty pink to rich jewel tones. Rawal used traditional Indian textiles like chikankari, Banarasi, brocade and tissue silk, giving them a modern touch with lighter fabrics, hidden pockets, detachable details and tailored designs inspired by performance wear.

Celebrating 15 years of his label, Rawal stayed true to his signature textured designs while giving Indian menswear a fresh update. The collection included cropped bandhgalas, deconstructed sherwanis and modern occasionwear designed for comfort as well as style. Through Rawalgarh, the designer combined Indian craftsmanship with contemporary fashion, creating outfits for men of all shapes and sizes.

Designer's Vision and Inspiration

Rawal said his growing fascination with India's textile traditions and handcraft techniques continues to shape his work. "I started my career with menswear and contemporary fashion, but along the way I've fallen in love with handloom, hand embroidery and the crafts of India," he said.

The designer highlighted his efforts to reinterpret traditional crafts such as Banarasi brocades, chikankari, handcrafted mukaish work and French knots for contemporary menswear. "I believe men are enjoying what they wear finally. Men are also using clothes to emote the way everyone else does. Through that, we are being able to explore some really exciting new crafts," he added.

Rawal also revealed that the music featured during the presentation was specially composed for the show in collaboration with Akshay, IP and musician Tanishq Seth. "The songs weren't chosen; they were made," he said.

Reflecting on the changing fashion landscape, Rawal said menswear has entered an exciting phase. "I think menswear has evolved so beautifully... Being in India, I feel very blessed to be a designer in India today, especially doing menswear, because I think menswear is the today, it's the future," he told ANI.

Asked about a Hollywood personality he would like to dress, the designer named actor Tom Cruise. "Somebody I've been dying to work with and I haven't got a chance to is Tom Cruise. I'm an old-school Hollywood fan and I love Tom Cruise. So, I'm waiting to work with him"

Arpita Mehta's 'Ceremonial'

Arpita's 'Ceremonial' featured bandhani, Banarasi weaves and kantha embroidery, The collection combined intricately crafted lehengas, saris, sculptural skirts, capes and contemporary drapes designed for modern celebrations. Instead of heavy embellishments, she let the fabrics and handwork stand out, while also adding her signature mirrorwork and gemstone embroidery.

The collection featured soft shades of coconut, rose tan, sage, seafoam and teal, along with deeper colours like violet and sindoor red. Highlights included a purple Bandhani lehenga with an off-shoulder blouse, cream gowns with colourful Kantha embroidery, and modern saree gowns, skirts and capes. View this post on Instagram A post shared by FDCI (@fdciofficial)

"The collection is titled 'Ceremonial' and it's celebrating the different textiles of India which basically starts with a rituals, or a ceremony because all these textiles are very auspicious to these occassions...," said the ace celebrity designer.

The colour palette transitioned from rose tan, sage, seafoam and teal to richer shades of violet and sindoor red, while mirror work and vintage-inspired gemstone embroidery added understated brilliance to the ensembles.

A Celebration of Indian Craftsmanship

Together, the two collections reflected distinct design philosophies while celebrating Indian craftsmanship through contemporary couture.

The ongoing 19th edition of FDCI's Hyundai India Couture Week 2026 is being held at the Taj Palace in New Delhi. (ANI)