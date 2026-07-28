The R|Elan™ Circular Design Challenge announced its APAC Jury to evaluate circular innovations. After a comprehensive evaluation of five semi-finalists, the jury selected BYO By Tommy Tedji as the APAC Finalist for its work with leather waste.

The R|Elan™ Circular Design Challenge (RCDC), India's leading platform for circular innovation in fashion and textiles, presented by Reliance Industries Ltd.'s R|Elan™, the United Nations in India and Lakme Fashion Week announced its distinguished APAC Jury, which convened to evaluate this year's cohort of pioneering circular design innovations. Bringing together globally respected leaders from sustainable retail, investment, media and design, the jury reflected the growing global momentum towards accelerating circularity and responsible innovation across the fashion ecosystem, with its collective expertise proving pivotal in evaluating solutions capable of reshaping the future of sustainable fashion.

Distinguished APAC Jury Announced

The APAC Jury comprises an exceptional line-up of industry leaders, including Christina Dean, Founder of Redress; Hong Zheng, Founder of Greenext; Rina Singh, Creative Director of EKA; Jacinta FitzGerald, Chief Executive of Fashion & Textiles New Zealand; and Nicky Mac Callum, Venture Partner at Elaphurus Capital, Impact Investor, and Social Innovation Leader. Together, the jury represents a powerful cross-section of thought leaders driving meaningful transformation across the global fashion landscape, according to the press note by R|Elan™.

APAC Semi-Finalists Showcase Diverse Innovations

Representing the breadth of circular innovation emerging across the Asia-Pacific, this year's semifinalists are reimagining fashion through diverse approaches to sustainability. Tommy Ambiyo Tedji (Byo) transforms leather waste into modular, reconfigurable designs; Heyun Pan (PERMU) pioneers bio-based, zero-waste menswear through renewable materials and circular construction; Carla Zhang (LE NGOK) champions timeless design by extending the life of existing resources; Brenda Palomino (One Middle Child) develops biodegradable biomaterials from organic waste to create closed-loop fashion systems; and Niharika Elety (Tega Collective) revitalises indigenous craft traditions through regenerative, community-led design. Together, these innovators demonstrate how material innovation, cultural knowledge and circular thinking are shaping the future of fashion.

BYO By Tommy Tedji Named APAC Finalist

Following the jury's comprehensive evaluation of this year's APAC semi-finalists, the distinguished APAC Jury selected BYO By Tommy Tedji as the APAC Finalist of the eighth edition of the R|Elan™ Circular Design Challenge. As sustainability shifts from trend to the defining directive of the global apparel sector, the Circular Design Challenge cements its role as an institutional catalyst, bridging visionary ecological entrepreneurs with tier-one international mentors, investors and market leaders. The current cohort of APAC semi-finalists embodies this shift, bringing forward high-performance, regenerative solutions that disrupt legacy frameworks of manufacturing and design.

Industry Leaders Congratulate the Winner

Tommy Tedji, Founder, Byo, said, "We are honoured to be named the Asia Pacific Finalist for the R|Elan™ Circular Design Challenge. This recognition is a meaningful milestone for our team and reflects the support of the incredible community behind us. We are committed to doing our best, learning every step of the way, and are excited for what lies ahead as we continue contributing towards a more circular future for fashion," as quoted in a press note.

Rakesh Bali, Sr. Vice President, PetChem, Reliance Industries Limited, said, "We extend our heartfelt congratulations to BYO By Tommy Tedji on being selected as the APAC Finalist of the eighth edition of the R|Elan™ Circular Design Challenge. The exceptional quality of innovation presented this year reflects the immense potential of the region to drive the future of circular fashion. At Reliance, we remain committed to fostering technologies and platforms that empower next-generation innovators to scale solutions that create lasting impact across the global fashion and textile industry. We look forward to seeing the finalist advance to the next stage of the Challenge," as quoted in a press note.

Jaspreet Chandok, Group Vice President, Reliance Brands Limited, said, "Congratulations to BYO By Tommy Tedji on this remarkable achievement. Every edition of the R|Elan™ Circular Design Challenge reaffirms that the future of fashion belongs to innovators who are willing to challenge convention and create with purpose. It has been inspiring to witness the exceptional creativity, craftsmanship and entrepreneurial spirit demonstrated by this year's APAC cohort. We are delighted to see the finalist advance to the next stage of the Challenge and look forward to seeing their vision continue to inspire the global fashion community," as quoted in a press note.

United Nations in India Resident Coordinator, Stefan Priesner, said, "I congratulate BYO By Tommy Tedji on being selected as the APAC Finalist of the R|Elan™ Circular Design Challenge. Creative innovations like this Challenge demonstrate how the fashion and textile industries can be at the forefront of the transition towards more sustainable and circular systems. The Challenge continues to bring together all the players in the fashion ecosystem - from entrepreneurs to industry leaders to institutions - to advance solutions that support the Sustainable Development Goals and inspire meaningful change. We look forward to following the continued inspiring journeys of all the finalists," as quoted in a press note.

Redress Founder, Christina Dean, said, "Congratulations to BYO By Tommy Tedji on being named the APAC Finalist of the R|Elan™ Circular Design Challenge. This recognition celebrates not only exceptional design talent, but also the vision and determination to rethink fashion through a circular lens. It is encouraging to see emerging innovators develop solutions that have the potential to influence the future of our industry. We are proud to celebrate this milestone and look forward to seeing the finalist's ideas continue to evolve and contribute to a more resilient and sustainable fashion ecosystem," as quoted in a press note.

Next Steps in the Challenge

Following the successful conclusion of the APAC Jury, the R|Elan™ Circular Design Challenge 2026 will continue its global journey with the India Jury round on 28 July. The regional finalists will then advance to the Grand Jury at United Nations House in New Delhi in October, before presenting their work at the finale showcase at the French Embassy in India during Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI in October, where the Winner and Runner-Up will be announced. (ANI)