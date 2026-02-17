Showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer announced that Hulu's 'Tell Me Lies' will end with Season 3. She confirmed this was the intended conclusion for the series, expressing pride in telling a complete story with an intentional ending.

Meaghan Oppenheimer's 'Tell Me Lies' is coming to an end. Meaghan recently confirmed that Hulu's 'Tell Me Lies' will end with Season 3, Variety reported.

Showrunner on series conclusion

Taking to Instagram, the showrunner wrote, "After three amazing seasons of Tell Me Lies, tonight's episode will be the series finale.This was always the ending my writing team and I had in mind, and we are insanely proud of it. Your incredible response to this season inspired us to explore whether there was another organic way to continue the story, but ultimately we felt it had reached its natural conclusion. My main goal has always been to protect the quality of the show and give you the best experience I can give you. " View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meaghan Oppenheimer (@moppyoppenheimer)

The post further read, "And so, while it is bittersweet to leave something that has been such a happy experience, I am very grateful that we are able to tell a complete story with an intentional ending - a privilege very few shows get. Thank you for loving our show. We are excited to bring you more stories in the near future."

About 'Tell Me Lies'

The Hulu drama, based on Carola Lovering's 2018 novel, made its debut in September 2022, and has told the story of the destructive relationship between two college students, as well as the misdeeds within their very messy friend group. Grace Van Patten, Jackson White, Catherine Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Benjamin Wadsworth, Alicia Crowder and Tom Ellis star. (ANI)