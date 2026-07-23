TVK cadres celebrated the release of CM Vijay's final film 'Jananayagan' with festivities across Tamil Nadu. Supporters gathered with banners, music, and fireworks, while a state minister also joined the celebrations in Ooty.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) cadres celebrated the worldwide release of 'Jananayagan', billed as the final film of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister S Joseph Vijay, with festive events outside theatres across the state on Thursday. Supporters gathered in large numbers at theatres, putting up giant banners, playing DJ music and traditional band performances, dancing and bursting firecrackers to mark the release of the film, which hit theatres after a prolonged wait with an 'A' certificate.

In Ranipet district, celebrations were held outside Lakshmi Theatre in Arcot, where TVK office-bearers and party workers welcomed the film's release with music, fireworks and dance performances. Similar celebrations were reported from theatres across the district.

Minister Joins Fan Festivities

In the Nilgiris district, 'Jananayagan' was screened at Ganapathy Theatre in Udhagamandalam (Ooty), where the first show began at 11:30 am owing to the hill station's cold weather. Tamil Nadu Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Madan Raja joined party workers and fans in celebrating the release. He was welcomed by party functionaries at Charing Cross before garlanding the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and offering prayers at the Sri Mariamman and Kaliamman temples for the film's success. The Minister later cut a cake and distributed sweets outside Ganapathy Theatre before watching the film along with party workers and fans. When Vijay first appeared on the screen, he joined the audience in showering flowers and cheering inside the theatre.

Speaking to the media, Madan Raja said that Jananayagan would be a huge success and that he was extremely happy about its release. However, he added that it was emotionally difficult to accept that this would be Thalapathy Vijay's final film. He said that Vijay had now dedicated himself to public service, and that they, as his loyal party workers, would continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with him in serving the people.

Fan Frenzy Transforms Theatres

The release of Tamil Nadu CM and actor Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' has sparked scenes of extraordinary excitement across theatres on opening day, as fans gathered in large numbers well before the first show.

From early morning celebrations to fans dancing to music, confetti, giant cut-outs, enthusiastic chants and cheers outside cinema halls, the film's arrival transformed theatres into festive venues.

About 'Jananayagan'

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay alongside Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, Prakash Raj, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani and Narain.

The film features music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan, editing by Pradeep E Ragav and production design by V Selvakumar. (ANI)