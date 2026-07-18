Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk is stable at Safdarjung Hospital after being moved from his Jantar Mantar hunger strike. He is weak with mild dehydration due to prolonged fasting over alleged exam irregularities, including the NEET paper leak.

Sonam Wangchuk's Health Condition

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk is stable and fully conscious but has mild dehydration and weakness due to prolonged fasting, Safdarjung Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Charu Bamba said on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Bamba said Wangchuk arrived at the hospital around 7:40 AM and is being continuously monitored by doctors. "Sonam Wangchuk arrived at our hospital around 7:40 AM. He is somewhat weak due to prolonged fasting and is experiencing mild dehydration; otherwise, all his vital parameters are stable. He is being continuously examined and monitored, and his treatment is underway," Dr Bamba said. "He is fully alert and stable. Initially, the Emergency Medicine Department attended to him upon his arrival, and he has now been admitted under the Department of Medicine. He is fully conscious, and all parameters are stable," she added.

Dr Bamba further said Wangchuk would remain under observation as doctors work to correct the electrolyte imbalance caused by dehydration. "We will keep him for a while because there are signs of dehydration affecting his electrolyte levels. We will correct these and then review his condition again," she said.

Hospitalization Amid Deteriorating Health

According to sources, two doctors and two paramedics from Safdarjung Hospital have been deployed for Wangchuk's medical care. Delhi Police sources said a team of doctors and paramedics from RML Hospital conducted a health check-up of Wangchuk earlier on Saturday and advised him to be hospitalised due to his deteriorating health. However, sources said Wangchuk initially refused the recommendation for hospitalisation.

In view of his worsening health condition and medical advice, Delhi Police transferred Wangchuk from the Jantar Mantar protest site to Safdarjung Hospital in an ambulance. Furthermore, a meeting of senior Delhi Police officials was also held at the New Delhi DCP office to review Wangchuk's transfer, the current situation and the law-and-order arrangements at Jantar Mantar. The meeting was attended by Special CP (Law and Order) Devesh Chandra Srivastava, Joint CP (New Delhi Range) Deepak Purohit, DCP (New Delhi District) Sachin Sharma, Additional DCP (New Delhi District) Anand Mishra and DCP (Special Cell) Manishi Chandra.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police said Wangchuk was shifted to the hospital in compliance with the Delhi High Court's directions and on medical advice due to his deteriorating health. Police officials said maximum restraint was exercised during the operation.

Protest Over Exam Irregularities and Political Reaction

Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged nationwide examination irregularities, including the NEET paper leak controversy.

The police action has drawn criticism from several Opposition leaders, including those from the Aam Aadmi Party, Samajwadi Party, Congress and Trinamool Congress. Left student organisations also joined the protest organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said the protest would continue despite the action against Wangchuk and announced that he would continue an indefinite hunger strike. (ANI)