Hrithik Roshan took to social media to share heartwarming pictures from his family vacation in France. The photos feature his girlfriend Saba Azad, and parents Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan, taken a day after Mother's Day 2026.

Just a day after Mother's Day 2026, actor Hrithik Roshan gave fans a glimpse into his family time in France by sharing a series of heartwarming pictures on social media. On Monday, the actor took to Instagram to post photos featuring his girlfriend Saba Azad along with his parents, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan, during what looked like a relaxed family outing.

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Hrithik kept his look stylish yet simple in a black leather jacket, black trousers and a matching beanie. He also wore a light-coloured scarf around his neck. Saba Azad chose a casual outfit with a light blue striped shirt tied at the waist, paired with wide-leg denim jeans and red footwear. Pinkie Roshan was seen sitting on the grass near a tree in an all-black outfit. She completed her look with a black-and-white patterned scarf and tinted sunglasses. Rakesh Roshan also kept it casual in a black-and-white windbreaker, dark trousers and a white flat cap with sunglasses.

Hrithik's 'maaN kii chaayaa' Post

Sharing the pictures, Hrithik spoke about finding a tree in France called "ombre de maman," which he said roughly translates to "maaN kii chaayaa."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

In his caption, the actor wrote, "Found this tree in France called 'ombre de maman'. Roughly translates to 'maaN kii chaayaa!' vaah! Happy Mother's Day To the shade, strength and love behind us all. P.S.: before the French people come after me... yes, I'm joking We are just a tree loving crazy family."

On the Work Front

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan, is all set to mark his directorial debut with 'Krrish 4.' The superhero film is being backed by Yash Raj Films in association with Rakesh Roshan. Hrithik will also act in the film while handling directing duties. Apart from that, Hrithik is also entering the OTT space as a producer with 'Storm,' a thriller set in Mumbai. The project is being made for Prime Video.

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