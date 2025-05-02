Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad continue to share glimpses of their affectionate bond publicly. Whether it involves professional commitments or personal milestones, the couple has consistently stood by each other. In a recent instance, Saba posted a bright and cheerful selfie on social media, capturing the attention of many, including Hrithik, who responded with a heart emoji to show his appreciation.

In her Instagram post, Saba shared a sun-drenched selfie, mentioning that although she was still adjusting to early mornings, she had grown fond of them. Her followers were quick to shower her with compliments, admiring her glow and natural beauty. One follower remarked on how radiant she looked, while another appreciated the way the morning sunlight played with her hair.

Hrithik and Saba have been in a relationship for over two years and are often spotted together at public events, such as celebrations, weddings, family gatherings, and vacations. Recently, they shared moments from a holiday that delighted their fans. One of Saba’s Instagram stories featured a cute mirror selfie of the two, dressed warmly in winter clothing like beanies and scarves. Another story captured a lighthearted moment where Hrithik wore round glasses and a hat, with Saba referring to him in a playful tone as the “Best Fool.” The pictures suggested they were enjoying a relaxed coffee outing.

On the professional front, Hrithik Roshan is preparing for the release of War 2, in which he will star alongside Kiara Advani and Jr NTR. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is part of the expanding YRF Spy Universe and is slated for release on August 14, 2025. Meanwhile, Saba Azad continues to impress across various creative fields—acting, theatre, and music. She has been featured in projects like Rocket Boys, Ladies Room, and Who’s Your Gynac. More recently, she appeared in Zee5’s Crime Beat, acting alongside Saqib Saleem, Sai Tamhankar, and Rahul Bhat, further demonstrating her versatility as a performer.