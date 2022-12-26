Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad celebrates white Christmas with family in Switzerland

    Hrithik Roshan shared a snapshot of his girlfriend, Saba Azad, and his children. They were joined by Hrithik’s cousin Pashmina Roshan. Check out the pictures

    Hrithik Roshan celebrated Christmas in Switzerland with his children Hrehaan, Hredaan and his ladylove Saba Azad. Pashmina Roshan, Hrithik's cousin, who recently made news for her purported affair with Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, joined them.

    Hrithik Roshan got on Instagram for the first time to share a snapshot of himself with his girlfriend and children. Hrithik, Saba, Pashmina, Hrehaan, and Hredaan are shown with black umbrellas while enjoying a beautiful Christmas in Switzerland. "Merry Christmas, beautiful people," Hrithik simply captioned the shot.

    Pashmina Roshan also took to Instagram to post a few images of herself on her Christmas vacation. It was recently claimed that Hrithik and Saba were preparing to live together. However, the actor rushed to Twitter to respond to the reports, claiming they were false. "This is completely false. As a public figure, I recognise that I will be scrutinised, but it's ideal if we avoid disinformation, especially in our reporting, which is a responsible job," he added.

    In the meantime, Hrithik Roshan was recently seen in Pushkar-directorial Gayatri's Vikram Vedha, alongside Saif Ali Khan, Rohit Saraf, and Radhika Apte. He will next be seen in the action thriller Fighter, with Deepika Padukone. The film's production is now underway in Assam. On the other side, Saba Azad just completed production on Rocket Boys season two.
     

