    Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan's Krrish 4 to go on floors from 2023

    Fresh reports are suggestive that Hrithik Roshan will soon begin the filming of Krrish 4, being directed by his father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan.

    Hrithik Roshan Rakesh Roshans Krrish 4 to go on floors from 2023 drb
    Mumbai, First Published Mar 13, 2022, 4:43 PM IST

    Hrithik Roshan will have a hectic year ahead. He is already busy shooting for his upcoming film ‘Vikram Vedha’, also starring actor Saif Ali Khan. Along with this, Hrithik will also be seen opposite Deepika Padukone in Siddharth Anand’s ‘Fighter’. With these two films already keeping the actor on a tight schedule, fresh reports have come in that Hrithik will also soon begin shooting for ‘Krrish 4’.

    As per a report, Hrithik Roshan’s filmmaker father Rakesh Roshan has already begun preparations for ‘Krrish 4’ and as soon as Hrithik is free after the shooting of Vikram Vedha and Fighter, the filming for Krrish 4 will also begin.

    Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter reportedly have a schedule of 100 days. And therefore, Krrish 4 is expected to come on the floor by next year. According to a report in E-Times, a source close to the production said, "The preparations for the film Krrish 4 as well as casting for will is expected to begin from June this year.” It is not yet known if Priyanka Chopra will continue playing the film’s lead actress or not. She recently had a baby girl through surrogacy.

    Previously, Rakesh Roshan spoke about Krrish 4. He had said that he was waiting for the pandemic situation to get better so that he can begin the work on the film. Krishh 4 is a part of the Koi Mil Gaya franchise which has starred Preity Zinta, Hrithik Roshan and Rekha. The film was released in the year 2003. Three years after that, Krrish, starring Hrithik and Priyanka Chopra was released in 2006 followed by Krrish 3 in the year 2013.

    Meanwhile, other than his professional life and upcoming films, Hrithik Roshan has been in the news lately for his personal life as well. The actor is rumoured to be dating actor-singer Saba Azad.

