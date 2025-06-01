R. Madhavan's 6 THESE South Indian films remade in Bollywood
Tamil and Bollywood star R. Madhavan turned 55. Born on June 1, 1970, Haranathan Raghavan is a South Indian hero whose many films have been remade in Bollywood. Here are 6 of his films, 3 of which he starred in himself...
| Published : Jun 01 2025, 03:21 PM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
15
Alaipayuthey (2002), directed by Mani Ratnam and starring R. Madhavan and Shalini, was remade in Bollywood as Saathiya (2002) with Vivek Oberoi and Rani Mukerji. The remake was a hit.
25
Minnale (2001), directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and starring R. Madhavan, Reema Sen, and Abbas, was remade in Bollywood as Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein with R. Madhavan, Dia Mirza, and Saif Ali Khan. The remake flopped.
35
Run (2002), directed by N. Lingusamy and starring R. Madhavan, Meera Jasmine, and Atul Kulkarni, was remade in Hindi in 2004 with Abhishek Bachchan, Bhumika Chawla, and Mahesh Manjrekar. The remake flopped.
45
Nala Damayanthi (2003), directed by T.S.B.K. Mouli and starring R. Madhavan, Geethu Mohandas, and Kamal Haasan, was remade in Hindi as Ramji Londonwaley (2005) with R. Madhavan, Samita Bangargi Chaudhary, and Satish Shah. The remake flopped.
55
Vettai (2012), directed by N. Lingusamy and starring R. Madhavan, Arya, Sameera Reddy, Amala Paul, and Ashutosh Rana, was remade in Hindi as Baaghi 3 (2020) with Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor, Ankita Lokhande, and Jaideep Ahlawat. The remake was a semi-hit.
Top Stories