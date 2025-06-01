THESE 7 actresses who disappeared after working with Salman Khan
Several actresses who worked with Salman Khan had a smashing start in Bollywood but later disappeared. Where did these heroines go? Know the story behind them.
| Published : Jun 01 2025, 04:13 PM
1 Min read
17
Image Credit : Social Media
Daisy Shah
Daisy Shah made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's 'Jai Ho'. However, she wasn't seen in many notable films after that.
27
Image Credit : Social Media
Zarine Khan
Zarine Khan debuted with 'Veer'. However, she couldn't achieve much success after that.
37
Image Credit : Social Media
Hazel Keech
Hazel Keech, seen in 'Bodyguard', bid adieu to the industry after a while.
47
Image Credit : Social Media
Bhumika Chawla
Bhumika Chawla, who starred in the blockbuster 'Tere Naam', distanced herself from Bollywood shortly after.
57
Image Credit : Social Media
Saiee Manjrekar
Saiee Manjrekar, seen in 'Dabangg 3', couldn't make a significant mark.
67
Image Credit : Social Media
Sneha Ullal
Sneha Ullal played a key role in 'Lucky: No Time for Love'. After that, she vanished.
77
Image Credit : Social Media
Chandni
Chandni, who appeared in 'Sanam Bewafa', distanced herself from the film world after doing a few films.
