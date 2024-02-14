Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Hrithik Roshan posts photo with crutches says, 'Strength is not always being Rambo'

    Hrithik Roshan had a muscular pull and uploaded a mirror selfie on crutches. He also discussed actual strength and conventional standards of masculinity on Instagram.

    Hrithik Roshan, one of Bollywood's fittest actors, is well-known for his physique modifications in flicks. Siddharth Anand's Fighter recently required him to change his look three times. First, to check if he could still do it before production began, then throughout filming, and then, after a break in between shoots, he had to get back in shape swiftly.

    The actor, who maintains a strict diet and intense gym routine, took to social media on Wednesday to discuss how genuine strength is about accepting aid when required and being comfortable with vulnerability. 

    He included a tale about his grandpa, who declined a wheelchair at the airport to retain his appearance of strength. It saddened Hrithik to watch him disguise his fear. He shared a photo of himself on crutches, along with a lengthy text. He confessed that he had pulled a muscle.

    The post read, “Good afternoon. How many of you out there ever needed to be on crutches or a wheelchair n how did that make you feel? I remember my grandfather refusing to sit on a wheelchair at the airport because it wouldn’t align with his own mental image of himself as “strong”. I remember saying “But Deda, its just an injury and nothing to do with how old you are! It will help heal the injury n not damage it further!” It made me so sad to see how strong he needed to be just to hide the fear n embarrassment on the inside. I couldn’t make sense of it. Made me feel helpless. I argued that the age factor is not applicable cause he needs the wheelchair for an injury and not his old age. He refused n kept the strong image on display for strangers (who literally didn’t care). It worsened his pain and delayed the healing. There definitely is merit in that kind of conditioning, its a virtue. It’s the mentality of a soldier. My dad comes from the same conditioning. MEN are strong.”

    He commented that he believes it is stupid to propose that troops should never use crutches, even when medically necessary, in order to seem tough. “But if you say soldiers never need crutches And even when they medically do, they must refuse, just for the sake of keeping the illusion of strong intact, Then I just think that the virtue has been stretched so far that it borders on plain stupidity. I believe true strength is being relaxed, composed and fully aware that nothing, not crutches, not a wheelchair, not any inability or vulnerability – and certainly not any sitting position can lessen or alter the image of that GIANT that you are on the inside. Strength is not always being Rambo against all odds with a machine gun saying “fuck em!”

    That’s applicable sure . Sometimes. And it’s the kind we all aspire for. Even me.

    But the more coveted one is strength when no one can fight on the outside. It’s that quiet fight on the inside between you and the “image” of you. If you come out of that one feeling like wanting to do a slow dance by yourself , then you’re my hero,” he added.

    He concluded by writing that he is recuperating from a muscle pull. He wrote, “Anyways, pulled a muscle yesterday woke up wanting to reach out about this notion of strength. This is ofcourse a bigger conversation, the crutches is just a metaphor. If you get it, you get it.” (SIC)

    Hrithik was last seen in 'Fighter', where he played fighter pilot Patty, alias Shamsher Pathania. Siddharth Anand directed the film.

