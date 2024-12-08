Hrithik Roshan flaunts his chiseled abs; leaves fans gasping for air (PHOTOS)

Hrithik Roshan recently posted gorgeous behind-the-scenes photographs from his Fighter days, highlighting his chiselled abs and reigniting excitement for his next films, including Krrish 4.

Hrithik Roshan, known for his commitment to fitness and larger-than-life performances, has once again caught social media by storm. Months after the release of Fighter, the superstar gave his fans a nostalgic look at his pre-production days for the hit film. Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand, debuted in January 2024 as India's first airborne action film, receiving critical and commercial acclaim for its stunning cinematography and high-octane action sequences.

In a recent social media post, Hrithik posted two jaw-dropping behind-the-scenes photographs from the Fighter shoot, titled simply “#Fighter Days." The photos show Hrithik in peak physical condition, highlighting his chiselled abs and gruff personality.

The actor, dressed casually with a sweatshirt slung over his head, wonderfully captures the ferocity of his role in the film. The post rapidly went viral, generating hundreds of likes, comments, and shares. Adding to the enthusiasm, Fighter director Siddharth Anand responded with a witty reaction: “#KRRISH4 days," sparking fresh anticipation for Hrithik’s future projects.

Fighter, which was released earlier this year, was a watershed moment in Hrithik's career, setting new standards for action flicks in Indian cinema. The picture, directed by Siddharth Anand, the mastermind behind War, combined thrilling flying sequences with an emotionally powerful tale. Hrithik played an ace pilot dealing with high-stakes missions and personal issues, and his performance wowed spectators.

About Fighter

The film also brought Hrithik and Deepika Padukone together on screen for the first time, and their chemistry was one of the film's highlights. Anil Kapoor's role as a commanding Air Force commander brought depth and weight to the already great cast. Fighter, with its heart-stopping graphics and homage to the bravery of India's Air Force pilots, was a thrilling film experience.

Meanwhile, Hrithik is working on Yash Raj Films' War 2, which Ayan Mukherji helms. In the much-awaited sequel, Hrithik will reprise his role as Kabir, and Jr NTR will compete against him. Kiara Adavani stars as the female protagonist in the action thriller, which will be released in 2025.

During a recent interview with Pinvilla, Hrithik discussed his persona. He said, “Kabir has definitely left a mark. And getting into Kabir’s boots is going to be fun because this time, my challenge is to show Kabir in a different light, a different aspect of him, which is going to be interesting."

Hrithik also narrated the trailer for the re-release of his father Rakesh Roshan's film Karan Arjun.

