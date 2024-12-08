Entertainment

Shilpa, Gauri to Bobby : Top 7 Celebs running restaurants in Mumbai

Image credits: Instagram

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora has joined the list of celebrity restaurateurs in Mumbai, opening Scarlett House with her son Arhaan Khan, transforming a 90-year-old bungalow into a beautiful café.

 

Image credits: Facebook

Gauri Khan

Gauri Khan, along with Tanaaz Bhatia and Abhayraj Kohli, co-owns Torii, a stylish restaurant in Mumbai known for its modern ambiance and delicious cuisine.

 

Image credits: Instagram

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra owns one of Mumbai's most popular eateries, Bastian. The restaurant is known for its luxurious vibe and delectable gourmet offerings.

 

Image credits: instagram

Badshah

The Dragonfly Experience in Mumbai is owned by the well-known rapper Badshah. He further solidifies his position in the hospitality sector by owning a club in Chandigarh.

 

Image credits: X

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez owns the elegant Pali Thai restaurant in Mumbai, serving Thai delicacies. She also has Kaema Sutra in Colombo, Sri Lanka, offering a unique dining experience.

 

Image credits: Instagram

Chunky Panday

Chunky Panday is the proud owner of The Elbo Room in Mumbai, a trendy spot known for its vibrant atmosphere and casual dining experiences.

 

Image credits: Image: Varinder Chawla

Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol, who has made a successful comeback in acting, also owns Someplace Place, a chic restaurant in Mumbai offering a delightful culinary experience.

Image credits: instagram

