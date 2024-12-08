Shilpa, Gauri to Bobby : Top 7 Celebs running restaurants in Mumbai

Entertainment
Malaika Arora has joined the list of celebrity restaurateurs in Mumbai, opening Scarlett House with her son Arhaan Khan, transforming a 90-year-old bungalow into a beautiful café.
Gauri Khan, along with Tanaaz Bhatia and Abhayraj Kohli, co-owns Torii, a stylish restaurant in Mumbai known for its modern ambiance and delicious cuisine.
Shilpa Shetty Kundra owns one of Mumbai's most popular eateries, Bastian. The restaurant is known for its luxurious vibe and delectable gourmet offerings.
The Dragonfly Experience in Mumbai is owned by the well-known rapper Badshah. He further solidifies his position in the hospitality sector by owning a club in Chandigarh.
Jacqueline Fernandez owns the elegant Pali Thai restaurant in Mumbai, serving Thai delicacies. She also has Kaema Sutra in Colombo, Sri Lanka, offering a unique dining experience.
Chunky Panday is the proud owner of The Elbo Room in Mumbai, a trendy spot known for its vibrant atmosphere and casual dining experiences.
Bobby Deol, who has made a successful comeback in acting, also owns Someplace Place, a chic restaurant in Mumbai offering a delightful culinary experience.
YRKKH Spoiler Alert! Abhira makes a shocking move in latest twist
Esha Deol opens up on how she pursued acting against family’s wishes
(PHOTOS) Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh's stunning photoshoot
Sharmila Tagore's bikini photoshoot SHOCKING story