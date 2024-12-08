Amex special card in Lucky Baskhar climax scene: How to get It?

Dulquer Salmaan's Lucky Baskhar is receiving widespread acclaim. The climax features Dulquer giving his partner an American Express Centurion Black Card, stating there's no spending limit. This raises questions about the card's availability, eligibility, and benefits.

Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 8, 2024, 4:22 PM IST

Lucky Baskhar, starring Dulquer Salmaan, has received positive reviews and performed well at the box office. In the climax, the hero gifts his wife a special American Express credit card with no spending limit. This raises questions about the card's accessibility, eligibility criteria, and benefits.

Credit card offers are common in India, with bank employees stationed at shopping malls and other retail locations. Obtaining a credit card isn't difficult in most countries, but the American Express Centurion Card is exclusive.

In the climax, the hero gives his wife the Amex Centurion Black Card. American Express offers special cards like Black, Platinum, and Gold. These cards are not readily available and require specific eligibility criteria.

You can't directly apply for the Amex Centurion Black Card. It's by invitation only. Existing American Express cardholders can apply through the website, but the card is primarily invitation-based.

A key criterion is an annual spending of at least ₹1.5 crore. The fees are substantial, requiring significant financial capacity.

The one-time joining fee is ₹8.47 lakh, and the annual fee is ₹4.23 lakh, totaling ₹12.70 lakh in the first year.

Despite the high fees, cardholders still need to pay for purchases. The card's value lies in the exclusive benefits and seamless global services offered by American Express, including delivery to remote locations.

Cardholders and their families receive insurance coverage for medical and other expenses. Luxury hotel stays, flights, and other services come with priority access, discounts, and complimentary offers.

The card provides VIP status, granting access to exclusive areas, events, and luxury venues without requiring separate bookings or tickets.

