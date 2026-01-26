The Roshan family is making waves not just in cinema but also in real estate. From Rakesh Roshan’s big-ticket land sale to fresh commercial investments in Mumbai, their property moves are grabbing attention

Hrithik Roshan’s father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, has reportedly sold a 1.09-hectare plot of land for a substantial price, adding another significant transaction to the Roshan family’s growing real estate story. Alongside this sale, the family has also been actively investing in Mumbai’s commercial property market, particularly in the Andheri region.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Recent property registration records accessed through Square Yards reveal that Rakesh Roshan, his wife Pinkie Roshan, and their daughter Sunaina Roshan have jointly acquired seven office units in a commercial complex in Andheri. The total investment across these purchases amounts to approximately Rs 27 crore.

Recent Purchases

Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan together purchased five office units in the Vaidya West World One Aeropolis building. These transactions were officially registered on November 19, with Vaidya Spaces Private Limited listed as the seller. The combined value of these five units stands at Rs 19.68 crore.

Rakesh Roshan personally acquired two office units in the building. One unit, with a RERA carpet area of 1,259 square feet, was purchased for Rs 3.27 crore. The second unit, measuring 1,089 square feet, was bought for Rs 2.83 crore. Each of these offices comes with two dedicated car parking spaces. For both transactions, the registration fee was Rs 30,000 per unit, while stamp duties were Rs 19.64 lakh and Rs 16.98 lakh respectively.

Pinkie Roshan purchased three additional office units in the same commercial tower. These units were valued at Rs 4.85 crore, Rs 5.28 crore, and Rs 3.43 crore. Their carpet areas measure 1,869 square feet, 2,033 square feet, and 1,322 square feet respectively. Like the other units in the project, each office includes two car parking spaces. Registration charges were Rs 30,000 per unit, while stamp duties amounted to Rs 29.15 lakh, Rs 31.71 lakh, and Rs 20.62 lakh respectively.

Following her parents’ investments, Sunaina Roshan has also entered the commercial real estate space. She purchased two office units located on the eighth floor of the same building. The combined value of her purchase is Rs 6.42 crore. Individually, the units were priced at Rs 3.16 crore and Rs 3.26 crore, with a total carpet area of 2,471 square feet. Each unit incurred a registration fee of Rs 30,000.

These back-to-back transactions underline the Roshan family’s increasing focus on commercial real estate as a long-term investment avenue, particularly in Mumbai’s prime business zones.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Hrithik Roshan continues to attract attention after confirming that work on Krrish 4 has officially begun. The much-awaited continuation of the popular superhero franchise has already generated excitement among fans.