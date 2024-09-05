Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    How much will Abhishek, Shweta get in Amitabh Bachchan's properties? BIG B reveals distribution plans

    Amitabh Bachchan stated that he takes an equal approach when considering his will and that he would split his fortune equally among his children. 

    How much will Abhishek, Shweta get in Amitabh Bachchan's properties? BIG B reveals distribution plans RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Sep 5, 2024, 12:08 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 5, 2024, 12:08 PM IST

    Amitabh Bachchan once stated that he planned to divide his property before his death. In an interview in 2011, the actor discussed raising his children, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan. Amitabh Bachchan stated that he takes an equal approach when considering his will and that he would split his fortune equally among his children. 

    Amitabh Bachchan on his property distribution 

    During an interview, Amitabh Bachchan said that he will not differentiate while distributing his properties between his children. He stated, "When I die, whatever little I have will be equally divided between my daughter and my son—there is no differentiation. Jaya Bachchan and I settled on this a long time ago. Everyone says the girl is Paraya Dhan, and she goes to her husband's house, but in my eyes, she is our daughter, with the same rights as Abhishek."

    Also read: GOAT review OUT: HIT or FLOP? Is Thalapathy Vijay’s action drama worth watching? Read THIS

    Juhu bungalow to Shweta Bachchan Nanda

    Last year, Amitabh Bachchan gave Shweta his bungalow in suburban Juhu which was valued at Rs 50.63 crore. He even discussed his relationship with his son, Abhishek Bachchan, claiming that he treats him as a buddy. Big B stated that before Abhishek was born, he resolved that if he had a son, he would be a friend rather than a son. He stated that he rarely sees Abhishek as his kid and is concerned for him as a father. 

    Professional front

    Hurun India Rich List 2024 ranked Big B as the fourth richest Bollywood entity. According to sources, the Bachchan family's net wealth is estimated to be Rs 1,600 crore. On the work front, Big B was last seen in 'Kalki 2898 AD', which starred Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    I cheat a little by calling....', Anushka Sharma shares that she and Virat cooks together for Vamika, Akaay ATG

    'I cheat a little by calling....', Anushka Sharma shares that she and Virat cooks together for Vamika, Akaay

    GOAT star Thalapathy Vijay to become Tamil Nadu CM in 2026? Here's what Actor Premgi said RBA

    GOAT star Thalapathy Vijay to become Tamil Nadu CM in 2026? Here's what Actor Premgi said

    Call Me Bae promotions: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan's hug steal show; Ananya Panday's reaction goes VIRAL ATG

    Call Me Bae promotions: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan's hug steal show; Ananya Panday's reaction goes VIRAL

    GOAT movie in Chennai: No celebration for Thalapathy Vijay's latest film in Rohini and Kamala theatre RBA

    GOAT movie in Chennai: No celebration for Thalapathy Vijay's latest film in Rohini and Kamala theatre

    GOAT review OUT HIT or FLOP? Is Thalapathy Vijay action drama worth watching? Read this RBA

    GOAT review OUT: HIT or FLOP? Is Thalapathy Vijay’s action drama worth watching? Read THIS

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru HC approves cutting 41 trees in HSR layout for metro station

    Bengaluru: HC approves axing 41 trees in HSR layout for metro station

    139000-year-old stone tools unearthed in Andhra Pradesh; See PICS anr

    1,39,000-year-old stone tools unearthed in Andhra Pradesh; See PICS

    Nagaland lottery September 05, 2024: Dear Mahanadi winning number OUT RKK

    Nagaland lottery September 05, 2024: Dear Mahanadi winning number OUT

    Karnataka hijab ban: Govt withholds award for principal who barred headscarf put on hold amid backlash gcw

    Karnataka hijab ban: Govt withholds award for principal who barred headscarf put on hold amid backlash

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 7 EASY steps to make classic rice flour modak ATG

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 7 EASY steps to make classic rice flour modak

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon