How much will Abhishek, Shweta get in Amitabh Bachchan's properties? BIG B reveals distribution plans

Amitabh Bachchan stated that he takes an equal approach when considering his will and that he would split his fortune equally among his children.

Amitabh Bachchan once stated that he planned to divide his property before his death. In an interview in 2011, the actor discussed raising his children, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan. Amitabh Bachchan stated that he takes an equal approach when considering his will and that he would split his fortune equally among his children.

Amitabh Bachchan on his property distribution

During an interview, Amitabh Bachchan said that he will not differentiate while distributing his properties between his children. He stated, "When I die, whatever little I have will be equally divided between my daughter and my son—there is no differentiation. Jaya Bachchan and I settled on this a long time ago. Everyone says the girl is Paraya Dhan, and she goes to her husband's house, but in my eyes, she is our daughter, with the same rights as Abhishek."

Also read: GOAT review OUT: HIT or FLOP? Is Thalapathy Vijay’s action drama worth watching? Read THIS

Juhu bungalow to Shweta Bachchan Nanda

Last year, Amitabh Bachchan gave Shweta his bungalow in suburban Juhu which was valued at Rs 50.63 crore. He even discussed his relationship with his son, Abhishek Bachchan, claiming that he treats him as a buddy. Big B stated that before Abhishek was born, he resolved that if he had a son, he would be a friend rather than a son. He stated that he rarely sees Abhishek as his kid and is concerned for him as a father.

Professional front

Hurun India Rich List 2024 ranked Big B as the fourth richest Bollywood entity. According to sources, the Bachchan family's net wealth is estimated to be Rs 1,600 crore. On the work front, Big B was last seen in 'Kalki 2898 AD', which starred Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan.

Latest Videos