Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    GOAT review OUT: HIT or FLOP? Is Thalapathy Vijay’s action drama worth watching? Read THIS

    GOAT First review: Vijay receives a tremendous thumbs up from the audience. The movie is his final feature before devoting his entire career to politics. 

    GOAT review OUT HIT or FLOP? Is Thalapathy Vijay action drama worth watching? Read this RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 5, 2024, 10:06 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 5, 2024, 10:36 AM IST

    The first reviews for GOAT — The Greatest of All Time have come in, and they are split. The film appears to be Vijay's final picture before embarking on a full political career. While some fans praised the film's entertainment features, such as the action and dancing sequences, others felt it lacked plot and emotion. One of the film's first reviews reads: “#GOAT Review — MEGA ENTERTAINER! VP delivers a complete package with lots of theatre moments. BLOCKBUSTER ❤️.”

    Another social media user’s review of GOAT agreed that the film is a ‘blockbuster’. “#GOAT Review : BLOCKBUSTER. -Commercial cinema at its best! -Entertaining first half -Peak second half Banger climax Intresting cameos Intro scene Thalapathy vs ilaya Thalapathy Rating – 4.5/5,” the post read.

    Also Read: Sharvari Wagh HOT photos: Times the 'Munjya' actress showed off her bikini body

    Another user stated that it is a'must watch' film. Several people going out of the cinema praised the picture. A fan was impressed with the film's appearances. Another person thought the film entertaining.

    The Tamil actor, who created the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party and is preparing to run in the upcoming Tamil Nadu state election, is apparently reaching the end of his acting career, with GOAT serving as his farewell feature. 

    The Tamil actor, who created the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party and is preparing to run in the upcoming Tamil Nadu state election, is apparently reaching the end of his acting career, with GOAT serving as his farewell feature. The Tamil actor, who created the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party and is preparing to run in the upcoming Tamil Nadu state election, is apparently reaching the end of his acting career, with GOAT being his final feature.

    Also Read: 120 Bahadur: Farhan Akhtar announces new film, returns to acting after three years

    About the movie:
    Thalapathy Vijay's last film, The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT), also stars Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Ajmal Ameer, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren, and Yugendran in significant parts. Interestingly, The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) will star Thalapathy Vijay in a double role, and the trailer has piqued everyone's interest, making it one of the year's most anticipated movies.

    The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) Advance Booking Report Day 1
    Meanwhile, The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) has received an overwhelming response in terms of pre booking. According to a Sacnilk report, The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) has earned Rs 19.38 crores from the sale of 9.6 lakh tickets. For the uninitiated, Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) focusses on a guy named Gandhi, who used to head a special anti-terrorism unit. He will be shown reuniting with his squad mates to overcome the concerns that arose from their prior conduct.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Call Me Bae promotions: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan's hug steal show; Ananya Panday's reaction goes VIRAL ATG

    Call Me Bae promotions: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan's hug steal show; Ananya Panday's reaction goes VIRAL

    GOAT movie in Chennai: No celebration for Thalapathy Vijay's latest film in Rohini and Kamala theatre RBA

    GOAT movie in Chennai: No celebration for Thalapathy Vijay's latest film in Rohini and Kamala theatre

    120 Bahadur: Farhan Akhtar announces new film, returns to acting after three years RKK

    120 Bahadur: Farhan Akhtar announces new film, returns to acting after three years

    After Hardik Pandya, is Ananya Panday cozying up to THIS cricketer? Fans wonder, 'What about Sara?' RTM

    After Hardik Pandya, is Ananya Panday cozying up to THIS cricketer? Fans wonder, ‘What about Sara?'

    After Mollywood, Sandalwood urges Karnataka govt to form committee to probe sexual harassment complaints vkp

    After Mollywood, Sandalwood urges K'taka govt to form committee to probe sexual harassment complaints

    Recent Stories

    Call Me Bae promotions: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan's hug steal show; Ananya Panday's reaction goes VIRAL ATG

    Call Me Bae promotions: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan's hug steal show; Ananya Panday's reaction goes VIRAL

    Scary video from Tamil Nadu: Snakes found in women's toilet; check out viral clip here RBA

    Scary video from Tamil Nadu: Snakes found in women's toilet; check out viral clip here (WATCH)

    Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: BJP releases 1st list of 67 candidates, CM Nayab Saini to contest from Ladwa FULL LIST gcw

    Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: BJP releases 1st list of 67 candidates, CM Nayab Saini to contest from Ladwa

    Cochin International Airport Reports Rs 1014 Crore revenue for FY 2023-24 anr

    Cochin International Airport Reports Rs 1,014 crore revenue for FY 2023-24

    GOAT movie in Chennai: No celebration for Thalapathy Vijay's latest film in Rohini and Kamala theatre RBA

    GOAT movie in Chennai: No celebration for Thalapathy Vijay's latest film in Rohini and Kamala theatre

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon