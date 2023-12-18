How much did Shah Rukh Khan charge for 'Dunki' and Prabhas for 'Salaar'? Details here

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' and Prabhas' 'Salaar' will clash at the box office on the same day and ahead of the release, here is how much the actors charged for their roles.

Those who thought 'Animal' vs. 'Sam Bahadur' was a huge bout should hold off until December 22, as the largest clash of 2023 will take place at the box office on this date. Prabhas' 'Salaar', and 'Dunki' starring Shah Rukh Khan, will both be released on the same weekend. While SRK's film will be released on December 21st, Prashanth Neel's directorial will be released the following day. Both films are also among the most anticipated of the year, with a lot of excitement on and off social media.

Now as we approach close to the films' release dates, let us tell you how much SRK and Prabhas charged for their films.

Shah Rukh Khan's fee for 'Dunki'

Following the success of this year's blockbusters 'Jawan' and 'Pathaan', Shah Rukh now has high expectations for his forthcoming film 'Dunki'. According to rumors, King Khan's fee for this film is Rs 28 crore. The film is also co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and for the first time, SRK will appear in a film directed by Rajkumar Hirani, one of the best directors in Hindi cinema. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu opposite SRK, a new couple that the crowd loves. Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Satish Shah, Vikram Kocchar, and Anil Grover will also play important parts.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan gets injured while shooting for upcoming film, shares update on swollen leg

Prabhas' fee for 'Salaar'

Prabhas has demanded a large fee for this big-budget project. Yes, the 'Salaar' Star has demanded Rs 100 crore for this film, according to News 18. Fans were thrilled to see Prabhas' commanding presence in Prashant Neel's high-octane action picture. When it comes to the film's cast, Shruti Haasan plays the female lead. In the film, Prithviraj Sukumaran will play a villain. In addition to him, Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, and Ishwari Rao play prominent parts.

As the biggest clash of the year is on its way, it will be interesting to see who will win at the box office collection.