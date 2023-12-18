Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    How much did Shah Rukh Khan charge for 'Dunki' and Prabhas for 'Salaar'? Details here

    Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' and Prabhas' 'Salaar' will clash at the box office on the same day and ahead of the release, here is how much the actors charged for their roles. 

    How much did Shah Rukh Khan charge for 'Dunki' and Prabhas for 'Salaar'? Details here RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Dec 18, 2023, 11:28 AM IST

    Those who thought 'Animal' vs. 'Sam Bahadur' was a huge bout should hold off until December 22, as the largest clash of 2023 will take place at the box office on this date. Prabhas' 'Salaar', and 'Dunki' starring Shah Rukh Khan, will both be released on the same weekend. While SRK's film will be released on December 21st, Prashanth Neel's directorial will be released the following day. Both films are also among the most anticipated of the year, with a lot of excitement on and off social media.

    Now as we approach close to the films' release dates, let us tell you how much SRK and Prabhas charged for their films. 

    Shah Rukh Khan's fee for 'Dunki'

    Following the success of this year's blockbusters 'Jawan' and 'Pathaan', Shah Rukh now has high expectations for his forthcoming film 'Dunki'. According to rumors, King Khan's fee for this film is Rs 28 crore. The film is also co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and for the first time, SRK will appear in a film directed by Rajkumar Hirani, one of the best directors in Hindi cinema. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu opposite SRK, a new couple that the crowd loves. Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Satish Shah, Vikram Kocchar, and Anil Grover will also play important parts. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

    Also Read: Varun Dhawan gets injured while shooting for upcoming film, shares update on swollen leg

    Prabhas' fee for 'Salaar' 

    Prabhas has demanded a large fee for this big-budget project. Yes, the 'Salaar' Star has demanded Rs 100 crore for this film, according to News 18. Fans were thrilled to see Prabhas' commanding presence in Prashant Neel's high-octane action picture. When it comes to the film's cast, Shruti Haasan plays the female lead. In the film, Prithviraj Sukumaran will play a villain. In addition to him, Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, and Ishwari Rao play prominent parts.

    As the biggest clash of the year is on its way, it will be interesting to see who will win at the box office collection. 

    Last Updated Dec 18, 2023, 11:28 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Varun Dhawan gets injured while shooting for upcoming film, shares update on swollen leg RKK

    Varun Dhawan gets injured while shooting for upcoming film, shares update on swollen leg

    Dunki REVIEW: Will Shah Rukh Khan's last film of 2023 be a hit like Jawan and Pathaan? Read this RBA

    'Dunki' REVIEW: Will Shah Rukh Khan's last film of 2023 be a hit like Jawan and Pathaan? Read this

    Animal box office: Ranbir Kapoor's movie crosses Rs 500 crore in India on Day 17 RBA

    'Animal' box office: Ranbir Kapoor's movie crosses Rs 500 crore in India on Day 17

    Shah Rukh Khan calls 'Dunki' his best film, dances and recreates his open arms pose in Dubai RBA

    Shah Rukh Khan calls 'Dunki' his best film, dances and recreates his open arms pose in Dubai

    Bigg Boss 17 Aap two-timing nahi kar rahe the Ayesha Khan confronts Munawar Faruqui WATCH RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: ‘Aap two-timing nahi kar rahe the?' Ayesha Khan confronts Munawar Faruqui (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    100 murals to 350 pillars: Amazing trivia about Ayodhya Ram Mandir anr

    100 murals to 350 pillars: Amazing trivia about Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Year Ender 2023: From Rahul Gandhi MP status to same-sex marriage, a look at major SC verdicts this year AJR

    Year Ender 2023: From Rahul Gandhi MP status to same-sex marriage, a look at major SC verdicts this year

    Kerala: Sabarimala to provide free Wi-Fi services to Ayyappa devotees rkn

    Kerala: Sabarimala to provide free Wi-Fi services to Ayyappa devotees

    Football ISL 2023-24: Lobera urges continued improvement despite Odisha FC's win over Hyderabad FC; WATCH highlights osf

    ISL 2023-24: Lobera urges continued improvement despite Odisha FC's win over Hyderabad FC; WATCH highlights

    ipl 2024 auction who is mallika sagar the first woman auctioneer set to make history in Dubai marquee event replaces Hugh Edmeades snt

    Mallika Sagar makes IPL history: All about the first woman auctioneer set to lead 2024 auction in Dubai

    Recent Videos

    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon