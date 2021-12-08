  • Facebook
    Here's how Kareena Kapor Khan, Soha Ali Khan wished Sharmila Tagore on her 77th birthday

    Sharmila Tagore, who turned 77 was shown love by her family members on her special day. Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan and her other family members wishes for Sharmila on her special day. 

    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 8, 2021, 4:30 PM IST
    The Pataudi khandan hardly misses celebrating special occasions. Sharmila Tagore, who turned 77 was shown love by her family members on her special day. Her daughter-in-law, Kareena Kapoor Khan and granddaughter Sara Ali Khan gave her the sweetest birthday wish on social media.  Kareena took to her social media and wrote a sweet note for her mother-in-law. She had posted a monochrome photo and had called her beautiful mother-in-law ICONIC with heart emojis.    

    Sara Ali Khan wrote an emotional post for her grandmother. She called her Badi Amma and said that he loves her a lot. She also thanked her for being here for everyone and being a constant pillar of support. "Inshallah I hope that I can always make you proud. #grandmother #inspiration #graceful #beautiful #iconic (sic)", read the remaining part of the post.

    Sharmila Tagore's youngest daughter Soha Ali Khan had visited her mom at the Pataudi Palace, to celebrate her special day. She had posted a cute picture with her mother and wrote, "Happy birthday from the apple to the tree #happybirthday (sic)." 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Saba Ali Khan was also seen taking a trip down the memory lane and sharing a throwback photo with her mom on her 77th birthday. She wished her ma happy birthday and wrote that she may not be there today but she is there in spirit. "Missing you! Lots of love #sharmilatagore #Amma #decemberbirthday (sic)", read her post. Also read: When Sharmila Tagore got her bikini posters removed to impress Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's mother, read deets

    To talk about Sharmila, she has been one of the most well-known actresses of her era. She has been the recipient of two National Film Awards and Padma Bhushan, which has been India's third-highest civilian honour. The actress married Mansoor Ali Khan and has three children-Saif Ali Khan, Saba and Soha Ali Khan. Here's wishing the veteran and beautiful actress a very happy birthday from our side. Also read: Sharmila Tagore birthday: Best on-screen performances of the actress

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2021, 4:30 PM IST
