    Sharmila Tagore birthday: Best on-screen performances of the actress

    First Published Dec 8, 2021, 7:31 AM IST
    Sharmila Tagore, a living legend, has given some of Hindi cinema's most iconic performances. On the 76th birthday of the veteran actress, here is a rundown of all of them.

    Sharmila Tagore is undoubtedly one of Bollywood's most beautiful actors. Sharmila Tagore manages to look graceful even in her seventies. Aside from her stunning appearances, her incredible performances are something we can't get enough of. So, in honour of her 77th birthday, let us take a look back at some of her most memorable performances.

    Apur Sansar (1959): Sharmila Tagore's debut film, Apur Sansar, was released when she was still in school. Her 20-minute performance in the film as child bride Aparna left a lasting impression, proving that her decision to drop out of school was well worth it. Satyajit Ray's Apu Trilogy included this film. Apur Sansar, which translates to "Apu's World," is a sorrowful film in which Apu is forced to marry Aparna. Despite the sadness, Sharmila Tagore shines brightly.

    Devi (1960): Sharmila Tagore considers this to be her best performance, and she is completely correct. Throughout the film, Sharmila Tagore does an outstanding job of portraying her feelings. In an interview, Tagore revealed that Devi was her “most demanding role”. It helped Sharmila Tagore get international acclaim as an actor. It was a great honour to be a part of a film that is still relevant today.

    Kashmir Ki Kali (1964): This was Sharmila Tagore's debut Bollywood film after beginning her career as a Bengali actress. The film, directed by Shakti Samanta, starred Tagore because she was different from the other Bollywood actresses at the time and could draw in the crowd. Her hot chemistry with her leading man, Shammi Kapoor, was also a big hit with the audience.

    An Evening In Paris (1967): An Evening In Paris, another Shakti Samanta film, starring Sharmila Tagore in a double role. In the film, she played an heiress and a cabaret dancer. Furthermore, Sharmila was shown in her most brilliant form, as it was the first time any big Bollywood actress was seen on film in a bikini. Even after 50 years, this movie is remembered for its amazing songs, in addition to its brilliant acting and story.

