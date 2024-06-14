USA player Saurabh Netravalkar took leave from office to play WC 2024?

CRICKET
Ever since Saurabh Netravalkar took Virat Kohli's wicket in the World Cup 2024 match, he has been creating headlines.
Saurabh Netravalkar is the man who was mostly responsible for bringing the USA cricket team to win against Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup.
The skipper of the USA Cricket team is now the talk of the season.
This cricketing star's interesting point is that he is not a full-time cricketer, but rather an employee of the IT firm Oracle.
Saurabh's job expertise at Oracle has allowed him to successfully harness data-driven insights to improve team performance in T20 cricket.
It is reported that he took leave from the office to play for the World Cup 2024.