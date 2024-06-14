 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

CRICKET

USA player Saurabh Netravalkar took leave from office to play WC 2024?

Image credits: Instagram

USA player Saurabh Netravalkar

Ever since Saurabh Netravalkar took Virat Kohli's wicket in the World Cup 2024 match, he has been creating headlines.

Image credits: Instagram

USA player Saurabh Netravalkar

Saurabh Netravalkar is the man who was mostly responsible for bringing the USA cricket team to win against Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Image credits: Instagram

USA player Saurabh Netravalkar

The skipper of the USA Cricket team is now the talk of the season.

Image credits: Instagram

Profession

This cricketing star's interesting point is that he is not a full-time cricketer, but rather an employee of the IT firm Oracle.

Image credits: Instagram

Profession

Saurabh's job expertise at Oracle has allowed him to successfully harness data-driven insights to improve team performance in T20 cricket. 

Image credits: Instagram

Leave from office

It is reported that he took leave from the office to play for the World Cup 2024.

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One