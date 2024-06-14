Sonakshi Sinha net worth: Know how RICH soon-to-be bride is

Entertainment
Sonakshi Sinha is the talk of the town. The internet is buzzing about her wedding to longtime lover Zaheer Iqbal.
The couple, who appeared in Satram Ramani's 2019 film Double XL, will marry in Bastian, Mumbai, on June 23, 2024. Their wedding will be small and attended by family and friends.
According to internet sources, the couple's close friend Salman Khan and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali are scheduled to attend the wedding.
Dabangg (2010) introduced Sonakshi Sinha to Bollywood. The actress has established herself in Hindi films.
Sonakshi, who is now riding high on the popularity of her new film Heeramandi, has a net worth of 13 Million USD, or Rs 100cr!
She was Heeramandi's highest-paid actress, according to Money Control. According to reports, she earned Rs 2 crores.
According to Autobizz, Sonakshi proudly owns a Mercedes-Benz S360 (Rs 1.42 cr), GLS 350d (Rs 87.76 lakh), and BMW 6 Series GT (Rs 75.90 lakhs).
The future bride lives in a 4,200-square-foot Bandra seafront condominium. The actress bought the massive flat in 2020 and moved into it in 2023.
Sonakshi acquired the 26th-floor flat on Bandra's KC Road for Rs 11 crores, according to Zapkey.com.