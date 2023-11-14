Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Hotness Alert! Kareena Kapoor is channelling her inner Queen in her latest Instagram photos

    Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently featured on the cover of a digital magazine donning some gorgeous gowns by Manish Malhotra for her photo shoot. 

    In Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan is the original queen. The diva has been a favourite among her followers from the 1990s to the present. She has become well-known in the world of glamour because of her amazing acting abilities and bold fashion choices. Kareena knows how to wow everyone with her sense of style in addition to delivering standout performances in films like Heroine, Jab We Met 3 Idiots, Singham 3, Ra.One, Laal Singh Chadha, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Veere Di Wedding, and others. Once more, her glossy appearance on the cover of Dirty Magazine caused a sensation on the internet.

    Recently, the actress channelled her inner Queen to become the cover star of a magazine. The actress showed off her curves while looking glamorous and stunning in a netted gown. Bebo's appearance won her admirers and affection from her followers, and the cover quickly went viral.

    Also Read: Is 'Jawan' director Atlee planning a film with Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay? Details here

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by DIRTY (@thedirtymagazine)

    Have a look at the cover:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by DIRTY (@thedirtymagazine)

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by DIRTY (@thedirtymagazine)

     

    The magazine shared the digital cover and wrote, “No one can get enough of Bebo. Pop culture builds itself around her. She’s the people’s favourite, you’re forever obsessed.” Sharing another poster, they wrote, Kareena Kapoor Khan is an actress, Bebo is an emotion. And somehow, they both stay winning the idgaf wars.

    Also Read: Anniversary special: When Ranveer Singh said, 'I am lucky to have Deepika Padukone in my life'

    In show business, Kareena Kapoor Khan has gone a long way. Her commercial and content-driven films have solidified her status as one of the most bankable stars in the business and demonstrated her abilities. After starring in Refugee, the actress made her big screen debut, never looking back.

    Regarding her career, Kareena was recently spotted at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, where her film The Buckingham Murders debuted. The director of The Buckingham Murders is Hansal Mehta. Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen also feature. Produced by Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films in collaboration with Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, it is written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker.

    Apart from this, Kareena will also be seen in The Crew alongside Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. 

