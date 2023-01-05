Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Honey Singh and Urfi Javed to collab for a music video? Rapper calls her 'bold and brave'

    Honey Singh has praised the TV icon, Urfi Javed. He has praised the actress for being bold and brave. He also added about his plans for casting the star in a music video someday if the song fits her.

    Honey Singh and Urfi Javed to collab for a music video? Rapper calls her 'bold and brave' vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jan 5, 2023, 5:26 PM IST

    Uorfi Javed came to instant stardom after her appearance in Bigg Boss OTT. The queen of DIY fashion constantly hits the headlines for her stunning looks. She has taken hold of the attention not just of netizens but also of celebrities, including Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh. Recently, the rapper talking to one of the well-known media portals, has lauded the work of Uorfi.

    Uorfi Javed has always made it into the talks through her unique appearance on social media. Even the paparazzi often be on the lookout for Uorfi as she's the one who delivers a plenty amount of content for their spectators. But now, the award-winning rapper and singer Honey Singh has applauded her for her style statements is it because they are collaborating soon for a music video?

    ALSO READ: Malaika Arora SEXY/BOLD photos: Want to look like 47-years-old diva? Drink THIS every morning

    Praising the social media sensation and TV fashion icon, Honey Singh said, "I really liked that kid (Uorfi). She is very bold and brave. Jo apni zindagi apne tareeke se Jeena chahti hai. I think all the girls of our country should learn something from her."

    He added, "Do whatever comes in your heart without hesitation, without feeling scared of anyone irrespective of where you come from and which religion, caste or home you belong to. Apni family main kuch bora na aaye woh sab na kijiye lekin jo mann main aaye wo kijiye dil thok ke bina dare kisise."

    Honey singh also opened up his interest in collaborating with Uorfi Javed for music videos. Talking about it, He says, "Haan definitely agar koi gaana badhiya sa bana jisme mujhe lage ki woh Poora accha nibha sakti hain Toh definitely why not. I wish her all the luck and support."

    Meanwhile, Uorfi Javed recently made an appearance on Rithvik Dhanjani's show, Datebaazi, and has garnered abundant love for her appearance in MTV Splitsvilla. It would be more than interesting to witness the king of rapping, Yo Yo Honey Singh, and the Queen of DIY fashion, Uorfi Javed sharing the screen.

    ALSO READ: 'Freedom was much more earlier': Bollywood celebs back SRK-Deepika's 'Besharam Rang'

    Meanwhile, Gatividhi was the much-awaited comeback song of Honey Singh, which has broken records. The ardent fans cannot stop raving about the music, lyrics, and the song. The netizens said that their OG king is back. Fans have loved the vibe of the song. The foot-tapping party number, Gatividhi, has gotten a thumbs-up from all music lovers. Fans have been sharing that they are happy to see this smashing comeback of their King.

    Last Updated Jan 5, 2023, 5:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shark Tank Season 2: Namita Thapar mocks Ashneer Grover's absence; reveals 'toxicity is out for good' vma

    Shark Tank Season 2: Namita Thapar mocks Ashneer Grover's absence; reveals 'toxicity is out for good'

    Golden Globes 2023 live streaming: Know date, time and where to watch in India RBA

    Golden Globes 2023 live streaming: Know date, time and where to watch in India

    Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti is 'mishti' says Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta, read more RBA

    Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti is 'mishti' says Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta, read more

    Akhanda's Hindi trailer is out; a glance at the finest films of the South industry star Nandamuri Balakrishna vma

    Akhanda's Hindi trailer is out; a glance at the finest films of the South industry star Nandamuri Balakrishna

    Who is Leonard Whiting? 'Romeo and Juliet' stars sue Paramount for sexual exploitation over nude scene in film vma

    Who is Leonard Whiting? 'Romeo and Juliet' stars sue Paramount for sexual exploitation over nude scene in film

    Recent Stories

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Pune/2nd T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 2nd T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more

    It was Insightful Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella after meeting PM Modi AJR

    'It was Insightful': Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella after meeting PM Modi

    Brahmanical hegemony charge sours Kerala Youth Festival food menu

    'Brahmanical hegemony' charge sours Kerala Youth Festival food menu

    football premier league Frank Lampard out Wayne Rooney in Man United legend shortlisted to take over as Everton's new manager snt

    Lampard out, Rooney in? Man United legend shortlisted to take over as Everton's new manager

    Malaika Arora SEXY/BOLD photos: Want to look like 47-years-old diva? Drink THIS every morning RBA

    Malaika Arora SEXY/BOLD photos: Want to look like 47-years-old diva? Drink THIS every morning

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: The role of a number 6 and number 7 batter is to come and bat with confidence - Deepak Hooda-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'The role of a No. 6 and No. 7 batter is to bat with confidence' - Hooda

    Video Icon
    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Video Icon
    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon
    Shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi; 20-year-old girl dragged under car for kilometres

    New Year hit-and-run case shocks Delhi; CCTV confirms young girl was dragged under car for kilometres

    Video Icon