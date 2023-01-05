Honey Singh and Urfi Javed to collab for a music video? Rapper calls her 'bold and brave'

Honey Singh has praised the TV icon, Urfi Javed. He has praised the actress for being bold and brave. He also added about his plans for casting the star in a music video someday if the song fits her.

Uorfi Javed came to instant stardom after her appearance in Bigg Boss OTT. The queen of DIY fashion constantly hits the headlines for her stunning looks. She has taken hold of the attention not just of netizens but also of celebrities, including Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh. Recently, the rapper talking to one of the well-known media portals, has lauded the work of Uorfi.

Uorfi Javed has always made it into the talks through her unique appearance on social media. Even the paparazzi often be on the lookout for Uorfi as she's the one who delivers a plenty amount of content for their spectators. But now, the award-winning rapper and singer Honey Singh has applauded her for her style statements is it because they are collaborating soon for a music video?

Praising the social media sensation and TV fashion icon, Honey Singh said, "I really liked that kid (Uorfi). She is very bold and brave. Jo apni zindagi apne tareeke se Jeena chahti hai. I think all the girls of our country should learn something from her."

He added, "Do whatever comes in your heart without hesitation, without feeling scared of anyone irrespective of where you come from and which religion, caste or home you belong to. Apni family main kuch bora na aaye woh sab na kijiye lekin jo mann main aaye wo kijiye dil thok ke bina dare kisise."

Honey singh also opened up his interest in collaborating with Uorfi Javed for music videos. Talking about it, He says, "Haan definitely agar koi gaana badhiya sa bana jisme mujhe lage ki woh Poora accha nibha sakti hain Toh definitely why not. I wish her all the luck and support."

Meanwhile, Uorfi Javed recently made an appearance on Rithvik Dhanjani's show, Datebaazi, and has garnered abundant love for her appearance in MTV Splitsvilla. It would be more than interesting to witness the king of rapping, Yo Yo Honey Singh, and the Queen of DIY fashion, Uorfi Javed sharing the screen.

Meanwhile, Gatividhi was the much-awaited comeback song of Honey Singh, which has broken records. The ardent fans cannot stop raving about the music, lyrics, and the song. The netizens said that their OG king is back. Fans have loved the vibe of the song. The foot-tapping party number, Gatividhi, has gotten a thumbs-up from all music lovers. Fans have been sharing that they are happy to see this smashing comeback of their King.