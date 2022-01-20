  • Facebook
    Jamie Spears used to spy on Britney Spears using secret listening device, reveals ex-FBI agent

    A former agent of the FBI, Sherine Ebadi, revealed that Britney Spears’ father had violated her privacy and civil liberties.

    Jamie Spears used to spy on Britney Spears using secret listening device, reveals ex-FBI agent
    Image: Britney Spears/Instagram

    A former FBI agent, Sherine Ebadi has revealed that Britney Spears's father, Jamie Spears had placed a listening device in her bedroom to spy on her. Sherine Ebadi said that Jamie Spears had violated Britney Spear’s privacy and civil liberties while also encouraging others to do the same.

    In her revelation, Sherine Ebadi said that Jamie Spears placed the spying device behind a piece of furniture and had duct-taped it. He had also fitted it with an extra battery just so that the device could record for longer durations.

    According to media reports, the Sherine Ebadi had allegedly given a testimony saying that Jamie Spears had asked a Black Box Security to spy on Britney Spears. It is the same company that was in charge of protecting the singer. The information was corroborated by Sherine Ebadi after she spoke with an ex-employee of the company, Alex Vlasov. Alex was the whistle-blower in the case.

    Other than informing that Jamie Spears had got a listening device fitted in Britney Spears’ bedroom for the purpose of spying, the ex-FBI agent had some more revelations. She said that according to the whistle-blower of the spying case, the device came with an SD card and was fitted behind the furniture using duct -tape. Alex Vlasov also agreed that when the idea of placing a listening device was suggested by the security company to Jamie Spears, the latter ‘loved’ it and ordered to get the installation done.

    Sherine Ebadi called this an ‘unconscionable violation’ of Britney Spear’s privacy and civil rights by her father, Jamie Spears. The former FBI agent further said that since California was a two-party consent state, recording of any conversations required permissions from both the parties involved in it. Last year, Britney Spears was set free from her controversial 14 years of conservatorship wherein her father had control over her life and finances.

