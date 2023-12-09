Hollywood actor Ryan O'Neal passes away at 82

Ryan O'Neal was a Los Angeles-born American actor who began his acting career in 1960 and is known for his films such as films such as 'What's Up, Doc?', 'Love Story', and 'Paper Moon'.

Hollywood actor Ryan O'Neal who appeared in films such as 'What's Up, Doc?', 'Love Story', and 'Paper Moon' died on Friday at the age of 82. His son Patrick revealed the news through his Instagram account and the reason for his death is still unknown.

About Ryan O'Neal

Ryan O'Neal was a Los Angeles-born American actor who began his acting career in 1960 after training as an amateur boxer. He was cast as Rodney Harrington on the ABC nighttime soap opera 'Peyton Place' in 1964. It became an instant hit, launching O'Neal's career.

Ryan O'Neal movies

He found success in films, most notably in the romantic drama 'Love Story' (1970), for which he was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor and the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama. Peter Bogdanovich's 'What's Up, Doc?' (1972) and 'Paper Moon' (1973), for which he was nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor - Motion Picture Musical or Comedy.

Ryan O'Neal's personal life

In 1963, Ryan O'Neal married his first wife, actress Joanna Moore. They divorced in 1966 after having two children. As a result of her drunkenness and drug addiction, Moore eventually lost custody of their children to Ryan.

He married actress Leigh Taylor-Young in 1973 and the two had a son together. They continued to be friends even after their divorce.