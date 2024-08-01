Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Malaika Arora goes on lunch date with son Arhaan Khan; poses for paps together [WATCH]

    Malaika Arora shares a close bond with her 21-year-old son Arhaan Khan, from her previous marriage with Arbaaz Khan. Recently, the duo was spotted enjoying a casual outing in Mumbai

    Malaika Arora goes on lunch date with son Arhaan Khan; poses for paps together [WATCH]
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Aug 1, 2024, 6:52 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 1, 2024, 6:52 PM IST

    Malaika Arora, renowned for her roles as a model, dancer, and fitness influencer, also treasures her role as a mother to Arhaan Khan, her 21-year-old son with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. Their strong bond is evident, as they frequently share quality time on vacations and lunch outings. Recently, the mother-son duo was spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai, with their interaction captured by the media. In the latest social media footage, Malaika and Arhaan were seen leaving the restaurant and heading towards their vehicle. The paparazzi present requested a joint photograph of them.

    Malaika's Outfit

    For this casual outing, Malaika exuded her signature style. She opted for a white, deep-neck sleeveless top paired with blue jeans and white sneakers. She complemented her outfit with black sunglasses and a grey handbag, while her hair was styled in a messy low bun. Arhaan, on the other hand, chose a green T-shirt, which he wore with black pyjamas and white sneakers.

    Malaika and Arbaaz Khan, who married in 1998, welcomed their son Arhaan in 2002. The couple separated in 2017 but has since managed to co-parent their son effectively. Malaika previously mentioned that while the co-parenting arrangement was initially challenging, they have now established a successful balance. She emphasized the importance of keeping adult issues away from their child and praised their friendly co-parenting approach.

    Arbaaz Khan is currently married to Giorgia Andriani, while Malaika has reportedly ended her relationship with Arjun Kapoor after a few years of dating.

    In recent news, Arhaan has ventured into podcasting with his new project, "Dumb Biryani," which he launched in collaboration with his friends.

