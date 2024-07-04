Hina Khan chops off hair as she undergoes chemotherapy for breast cancer; WATCH emotional video

Actress Hina Khan recently revealed that she was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. The actress is currently undergoing chemotherapy, which has made her chop off her hair.

Hina Khan is showing herself as a warrior in her battle with breast cancer. After attending an awards ceremony, the actress recently shared a photo of her first chemotherapy treatment. She has also opted to cut off her hair. In a recent video, Hina begins the clip by sitting in front of a mirror, preparing herself for this phase. Hina attempts to console her mother, crying uncontrollably in the background.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “You can hear my mother’s wailing voice in Kashmiri (blessing me) in the background as she prepared herself to witness something she never dared to imagine. Not all of us have the same tools at our disposal to manage heartbreaking emotions.”

“To all the beautiful people out there, especially women who are fighting the same battle, I know it’s hard, I know for most of us, our hair is the crown we never take off. But what if you’re facing a battle so tough that you have to lose your hair—your pride, your crown? If you want to win you’ve got to take some tough decisions.”

She added, “And I choose to win. I have decided to give myself every chance possible to win this battle. I choose to let go of my beautiful hair before it starts falling off. I didn’t want to endure this mental breakdown for weeks. So, I choose to let go of my crown because I’ve realized my real crown is my COURAGE, my STRENGTH , and the love I have for myself.”

“Aur haan.. I have decided to use my own hair to make a nice Wig for this phase. Hair will grow back, eyebrows will return, scars will fade, but the spirit must remains whole.I am recording my story, my journey, to ensure that my efforts to embrace myself reach everyone out there. If my story can make even one day of this heartwarming yet excruciating experience better for someone, it’s worth it. Also this day couldn’t have gone as I hoped without the presence of the people who have taken a vow to support me thru thick and thin.”

On a closing note she added, “MY PEOPLE @rockyj1 MOM @heenaladjoshi @manaanmeer @sachinmakeupartist1 And a big thank you to @dwyessh_hairwizard for coming all the way from Santacruz after his hectic day at his salon to make this as comfortable as possible.. loved the haircut Dwyessh Thank you and love you May God ease our pain and give us strength to be victorious Plz Pray Pray Pray for me .”

Hina Khan announced last month that she had been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer.

