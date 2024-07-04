Neena Gupta turns 65: 7 best movies of the veteran actor

Entertainment
Neena Gupta turns 65: From 'Badhaai Ho' to 'Panchayat' here are 7 must watch movies/series of the veteran actor
Neena Gupta plays Noor, a widow who forms an unlikely friendship with a young girl. The film, directed by renowned chef Vikas Khanna, addresses social issues
Neena Gupta's performance in Badhaai Ho as Priyamvada Kaushik, a middle-aged woman who gets pregnant unexpectedly, earned her critical acclaim
Mulk is a gripping courtroom drama where Neena Gupta plays the role of Tabassum, the wife of a Muslim man accused of terrorism
In this progressive romantic comedy, Neena Gupta plays the role of Sunaina Tripathi, a supportive mother dealing with her son's coming out as gay
While not a movie, Neena Gupta's role in the TV series 'Saans' is noteworthy. As the director and lead actress, she portrayed Priya, a woman dealing with her husband's infidelity
In this semi-autobiographical web series, Neena Gupta plays herself, alongside her daughter Masaba Gupta. The series offers a glimpse into their personal and professional lives
Neena Gupta plays Manju Devi, the Pradhan (village head) of Phulera, a small village in Uttar Pradesh