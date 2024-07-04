Entertainment

Anant Ambani, Radhika Wedding: What is Mameru ceremony? Know here

Mameru Ceremony: Gujarati Traditions

Mameru, in Gujarati traditions, refers to maternal uncle and the ceremony where the bride's uncle presents wedding gifts. This ritual is a significant part of pre-wedding customs

Radhika Merchant's Stunning Lehenga

For the Mameru ceremony, Radhika Merchant dazzled in a vibrant orange and pink lehenga adorned with golden embellishments, making a stunning entrance

Ambani Family's Badi Bahu

Shloka Ambani, in a pink and orange salwar suit with heavy golden embellishments, accessorized her look with a diamond necklace and earrings.

Ambani Family Presence

The entire Ambani family gathered for the Mameru ceremony, blessing the couple and posing for pictures, showcasing their stunning ethnic attire

Anil Ambani, Tina

Mukesh Ambani's younger brother Anil Ambani also attended the event with wife Tina Ambani

Manushi Chillar

Manushi Chillar attended the wedding in a stunning orange saree

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor attends the Mameru event of Radhika Merchant at Antilla with rumoured boyfriend Sikhar Pahariya

Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani wore a pink traditional Gujarati bandhej saree

