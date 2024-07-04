Anant Ambani, Radhika Wedding: What is Mameru ceremony? Know here

Entertainment
Mameru, in Gujarati traditions, refers to maternal uncle and the ceremony where the bride's uncle presents wedding gifts. This ritual is a significant part of pre-wedding customs
For the Mameru ceremony, Radhika Merchant dazzled in a vibrant orange and pink lehenga adorned with golden embellishments, making a stunning entrance
Shloka Ambani, in a pink and orange salwar suit with heavy golden embellishments, accessorized her look with a diamond necklace and earrings.
The entire Ambani family gathered for the Mameru ceremony, blessing the couple and posing for pictures, showcasing their stunning ethnic attire
Mukesh Ambani's younger brother Anil Ambani also attended the event with wife Tina Ambani
Manushi Chillar attended the wedding in a stunning orange saree
Janhvi Kapoor attends the Mameru event of Radhika Merchant at Antilla with rumoured boyfriend Sikhar Pahariya
Nita Ambani wore a pink traditional Gujarati bandhej saree