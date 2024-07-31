Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik, Lovekesh Kataria evicted? Here's what we know

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Grand Finale Race: YouTuber Elvish Yadav has relentlessly advocated for Lovekesh to win Bigg Boss OTT 3. Yadav, who is good friends with Kataria, often talks about the latter in his YouTube vlogs.

The battle for the Bigg Boss OTT 3 trophy is becoming interesting. According to reports, Armaan Malik and Lovekesh Kataria are set to be booted from the controversial reality program only days before the finale. Popular X (previously, Twitter) account 'The Khabri' has predicted that both of these candidates will leave the game during the surprise mid-week elimination.

“#LuvKataria and #ArmaanMalik have been ELIMINATED FROM THE HOUSE,” the post read. However, we could not verify the claim at the time of publication.

Suppose Lovekesh Kataria and Armaan Malik get evicted. In that case, contestants who will be left to compete for the Bigg Boss OTT 3 trophy are – Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, Kritika Malik, Ranvir Shorey and Naezy.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh whispers THIS in Deepika's ears to make her laugh

EXCLUSIVE AND CONFIRMED#LuvKataria and #ArmaanMalik have been ELIMINATED FROM THE HOUSE — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) July 30, 2024

Interestingly, Elvish Yadav has been relentlessly advocating for Lovekesh to win Bigg Boss OTT 3. Yadav, who is good friends with Kataria, frequently discusses the latter on his YouTube vlog. However, on Tuesday night, Elvish appeared to confirm Lovekesh's stunning ouster by writing, "Votes Se Nahi Nikal Paye?"

On the other side, the news of Armaan Malik's eviction comes only days after he was mercilessly questioned by media professionals at a press conference on the program. He was also notified of Payal's decision to separate from him.

#LuvKataria deserved to be ELIMINATED has been Eliminated rightly



He was in the house only because of #ElvishYadav and his fans.



Bhaade ke fans wale dont deserve to be winner — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) July 30, 2024

When asked if he would chose Payal or Kritika, the YouTuber replied, “Bhagwaan bhi niche aa jayega toh humara rishta kharab nahi hoga (Even if God comes down, our relationship will not be affected).”

Also Read: Times when Esha Gupta showed how to pull off HOT bikini looks, see pictures

Armaan also responded to claims of encouraging polygamy on national television. He stated that his life is an open book, and he ventured to freely discuss his marriages. He noted that many people face comparable conditions but chose to keep silent. Armaan stated that his spouses support their connection, thus he does not worry what others think of him.

Latest Videos