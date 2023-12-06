'Hi Nanna' actor Nani meets Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar; shares heartfelt moment - See Photos

Telugu actor Nani gears up for the release of 'Hi Nanna,' meeting Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar to promote the film. A heartwarming encounter shared on social media builds anticipation.

In anticipation of the upcoming release of the film 'Hi Nanna,' Telugu actor Nani met Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar at the latter's residence in Bengaluru. This meeting holds particular significance as Nani endeavors to promote 'Hi Nanna' in Bengaluru, given that the film is scheduled for a Kannada release on December 7. Originally filmed in Telugu, 'Hi Nanna' unfolds as a compelling family drama, set to captivate audiences across various languages, including Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.

The collaborative venture between Nani and Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur, 'Hi Nanna,' is set for its theatrical debut on December 7, prompting the actor's proactive engagement in promotional activities spanning diverse cities to cater to the multilingual audience. Recent developments showcase Nani's warm encounter with Kannada cinema legend Shiva Rajkumar, an event that has garnered attention through shared images circulating on social media platforms. Nani, taking to social media on December 6, offered glimpses of the heartfelt moment shared with Shiva Rajkumar.

Taking to his instagram Nani shared the pictures and wrote, "Felt at home shivanna. Thank you ♥️ @nimmashivarajkumar"

Distinguished as a romantic family drama, 'Hi Nanna' is the brainchild of debutant director Shouryuv, featuring a stellar cast including Nani, Mrunal Thakur, and the young talent Baby Kiara Khanna in pivotal roles. The ensemble cast further includes Jayaram, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Angad Bedi, and Viraj Ashwin in supporting capacities, with the additional allure of Shruti Haasan gracing the film with a special song. Backed by Vyra Entertainments, the movie boasts a melodic score crafted by Hesham Abdul Wahab, coupled with the artistic finesse of cinematographer Sanu Varghese and the editing expertise of Praveen Anthony. As the countdown to its release continues, 'Hi Nanna' is poised to unravel a tale of love and familial bonds on the big screen.

