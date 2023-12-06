Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Fighter': Anil Kapoor unveils his look as 'Captain Rakesh Jai Singh' for Siddharth Anand's directorial

    Following the revelation of Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's appearances, Anil Kapoor has now presented the initial glimpse of his character as 'Captain Rakesh Jai Singh' in the upcoming film 'Fighter,' directed by Siddharth Anand.

    Fighter Anil Kapoor unveils his look as 'Captain Rakesh Jai Singh' for Siddharth Anand's directorial
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 6, 2023, 1:13 PM IST

    The much-anticipated movie of 2024, 'Fighter,' is getting everyone really hyped up as we get a sneak peek into Anil Kapoor's role as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, who everyone fondly calls 'Rocky.' Anil Kapoor playing the top officer in 'Fighter' is a class on how to act with depth and seriousness, breathing life into a character that embodies honesty, power, hard work, and strong dedication. His transformation into 'Rocky,' elevates the very essence of leadership but also flawlessly captures the spirit of a true 'Fighter,' promising audiences an immersive cinematic experience.

    Unveiling an exclusive glimpse on his social media platform, Anil Kapoor accompanied the visual revelation with a caption:

    "Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh
    Call Sign: Rocky
    Designation: Commanding Officer
    Unit: Air Dragons
    Fighter Forever 🇮🇳"

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

    'Fighter,' directed by the talented Siddharth Anand and brought to life through the collaborative efforts of Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, emerges as a cinematic magnum opus poised to redefine the landscape of action storytelling. This monumental creation seamlessly intertwines heart-pounding action sequences with an undercurrent of patriotic fervor, ensuring an immersive experience that will resonate with audiences on a global scale. Circle January 25th, 2024, on your calendars, coinciding with India's 75th Republic Day, for the much-anticipated flight of 'Fighter'! Prepare yourselves to witness an unparalleled spectacle of cinematic brilliance, as this cinematic marvel unfolds before your very eyes.

    ALSO READ: 'Animal': Bobby Deol hails Ranbir Kapoor; calls him 'superstar' without insecurity; Read more

    Last Updated Dec 6, 2023, 1:13 PM IST
