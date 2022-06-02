Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here's what Johnny Depp did after winning $15M lawsuit from Amber Heard (Pictures)

    Johnny Depp enjoyed typical British fish and chips and drank it down with Newcastle Brown Ale to celebrate winning his high-profile defamation lawsuit with Amber Heard.

     

    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jun 2, 2022, 6:48 PM IST

    A few hours after the verdict, Johnny Depp was seen at Gateshead's The Bridge Tavern with Sam Fender. Depp received $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.

    On an unexpected visit to Tyneside yesterday, Johnny Depp ate typical British fish and chips and drank it down with Newcastle Brown Ale, according to employees, as he celebrated winning his high-profile defamation lawsuit with Amber Heard.

    Onlookers reported he loved his lunch at Gateshead's The Bridge Tavern, where a plate of ale-battered fish, triple-cooked chips, mushy peas, and tartare sauce costs £14.

    'Round up all of the Fish and Chip business owners in the North East, treat them to easily the greatest beer-battered Fish, Chips, Mushy Pes, and Tartar Sauce north of Whitby and show them how it's done right,' says one Tripadvisor review.

    According to trainee assistant manager Naomi Holliday, Depp drank a bottle of the city's favourite Newcastle Brown Ale alongside his dinner before downing a pint of Guinness.

    'Johnny came in first, he was with some buddies but he was fairly cool,' said general manager Janine Latchford. He didn't want anyone to know his true identity.

    'We gave him his own area, and he was the most beautiful man I have ever seen.' My assistant is substantially pregnant, and he was telling her how wonderful it was to be a mother or father. He was quite down to earth, and he was very attractive.' He was extraordinary. As soon as I saw him, he hugged me and I told him how much I loved him! He was enthralled by the artwork and inquired about the Tyne Bridge. He stated that he had never visited Newcastle before. 'He was having fish and chips, he said the food was amazing.'

     

     

     

