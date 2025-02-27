Here's why Bianca Censori considers divorce; Kanye West tries to save their marriage

The speculations around Bianca and Kanye's divorce are getting stronger day by day. Let's look at the clear view of what is happening around this couple from the close sources.

Kanye West is known as Ye by his fans. He is reportedly facing struggles and challenges in his marriage to Bianca Censori. The couple, who got married in 2022, has been under the spotlight of media and controversies.Bianca Censori is an Australian model known for her bold fashion picks.

Reportedly, Bianca Censori has been consulting with lawyers and is seriously considering divorce as the next step. Reports also suggest that Kanye's recent behavior, including his controversial social media posts and public appearances, has been affecting their relationship. Bianca, feeling fed up with the constant drama, has been discussing her decision with friends and legal advisors to end the marriage.

Bianca Censori and Kanye West marriage:

Recently, the couple wanted to give another chance to their marriage to work. But Bianca has made up her mind to end the marriage due to constant repetitions of disagreements and controversies. On the other hand, Kanye is trying hard to convince Bianca to give another chance to their marriage. It is also said that Kanye's ego and difficulty in handling the rejection and Bianca's decision to end the marriage have made the situation even worse.

The couple's relationship has been surrounded by several public controversies. Recently, Bianca gained widespread attention and criticism for wearing a fully transparent outfit at the Grammy Awards and calling it fashion. Around the same time frame, Kanye made anti-Semitic remarks on his social media account, which got further negative impressions on the actor.

The speculations around Bianca and Kanye's divorce remain strong as the close sources of this couple suggest that this marriage is almost at the end. It is also said that lack of a prenuptial agreement could complicate the divorce proceedings.

