Here's why Bianca Censori considers divorce; Kanye West tries to save their marriage

The speculations around Bianca and Kanye's divorce are getting stronger day by day. Let's look at the clear view of what is happening around this couple from the close sources.  

Here's why Bianca Censori considers divorce; Kanye West tries to save their marriage MEG
Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Feb 27, 2025, 3:40 PM IST

Kanye West is known as Ye by his fans. He is reportedly facing struggles and challenges in his marriage to Bianca Censori. The couple, who got married in 2022, has been under the spotlight of media and controversies.Bianca Censori is an Australian model known for her bold fashion picks. 

Reportedly, Bianca Censori has been consulting with lawyers and is seriously considering divorce as the next step. Reports also suggest that Kanye's recent behavior, including his controversial social media posts and public appearances, has been affecting their relationship. Bianca, feeling fed up with the constant drama, has been discussing her decision with friends and legal advisors to end the marriage.

Bianca Censori and Kanye West marriage:

Recently, the couple wanted to give another chance to their marriage to work. But Bianca has made up her mind to end the marriage due to constant repetitions of disagreements and controversies. On the other hand, Kanye is trying hard to convince Bianca to give another chance to their marriage. It is also said that Kanye's ego and difficulty in handling the rejection and Bianca's decision to end the marriage have made the situation even worse.

ALSO READ:  Rohit Saraf Congratulates Prajakta Koli on Her Wedding: Are the Love Rumors True?

The couple's relationship has been surrounded by several public controversies. Recently, Bianca gained widespread attention and criticism for wearing a fully transparent outfit at the Grammy Awards and calling it fashion. Around the same time frame, Kanye made anti-Semitic remarks on his social media account, which got further negative impressions on the actor.

The speculations around Bianca and Kanye's divorce remain strong as the close sources of this couple suggest that this marriage is almost at the end. It is also said that lack of a prenuptial agreement could complicate the divorce proceedings.

ALSO READ:  Kanye West and Bianca Censori giving their marriage Another try amidst divorce rumors

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Pankaj Udhas' last song 'Baithi Ho Kyun Gumsum' OUT now - Here's where you can listen for free NTI

Pankaj Udhas’ last song 'Baithi Ho Kyun Gumsum' OUT now – Here's where you can listen for free

Kuberaa: Dhanush, Nagarjuna starrer to hit theaters on THIS date - Details inside NTI

Kuberaa: Dhanush, Nagarjuna starrer to hit theaters on THIS date – Details inside

BREAKING: Hollywood legend & Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman, 95, and his wife found dead at home

Hollywood legend & Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman, his wife Betsy & their dog found dead at home: Cops

'People said our kids would join ISIS,' Priyamani reveals shocking comments on her interfaith marriage MEG

'People said our kids would join ISIS,' Priyamani reveals shocking comments on her interfaith marriage

Matthew Perry allegedly recieved 27 shots of Ketamine before his death, new documentary make shocking claims dmn

Matthew Perry allegedly recieved 27 shots of Ketamine before his death, new documentary make shocking claims

Recent Stories

Maruti Suzuki Fronx CSD: Know price, benefits, specifications, power and more RBA

Maruti Suzuki Fronx CSD: Know price, benefits, specifications, power and more

Kerala film organizations to meet govt for conciliation, KFCC to withdraw notice against Antony Perumbavoor dmn

Kerala film organizations to meet govt for conciliation, KFCC to withdraw notice against Antony Perumbavoor

'Is marriage worth it?': Bengaluru reddit user conducts survey, asks people for advice; netizens react shk

'Is marriage worth it?': Bengaluru reddit user conducts survey, asks people for advice; netizens react

CNG Car Driving Tips: Check these 5 things to boost your car's mileage RBA

CNG Car Driving Tips: Check these 5 things to boost your car's mileage

BP To Lift Fossil Fuel Production, Curb Energy Transition Spending: Retail Has Mixed Feelings

BP To Lift Fossil Fuel Production, Curb Energy Transition Spending: Retail Has Mixed Feelings

Recent Videos

'Emotional, On-The-Edge Psychological Thriller': John Abraham on ‘The Diplomat’ | Asianet Newsable

'Emotional, On-The-Edge Psychological Thriller': John Abraham on ‘The Diplomat’ | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Top 10 Hariyanvi Songs of SAPNA CHOUDHARY That Set the Stage on Fire! 🎵 🔥

Top 10 Hariyanvi Songs of SAPNA CHOUDHARY That Set the Stage on Fire! 🎵 🔥

Video Icon
'Leave us Alone!': Trans Spanish Lawmaker BLASTS Far-Right Party in Madrid

'Leave us Alone!': Trans Spanish Lawmaker BLASTS Far-Right Party in Madrid

Video Icon
World News Wrap | Ukraine Agrees on US Minerals Deal; US Says Gaza Ceasefire Talks on Track, & More

World News Wrap | Ukraine Agrees on US Minerals Deal; US Says Gaza Ceasefire Talks on Track, & More

Video Icon
Trump VOWS to Get Back Military Equipment Left in Afghanistan Post 2021 Withdrawal

Trump VOWS to Get Back Military Equipment Left in Afghanistan Post 2021 Withdrawal

Video Icon