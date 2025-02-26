Kanye West, Bianca Censori giving their marriage Another try amidst divorce rumors

Kanye West and Bianca Censori, the trending couple are on the egde to announce their divorce, and now there is a turn in this story. Let's see what the couple decided to do with their marriage. 

Kanye West, Bianca Censori giving their marriage Another try amidst divorce rumors MEG
Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Feb 26, 2025, 12:30 PM IST

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have been making headlines for a while now and for various reasons. This couple got married in 2022 and had to face numerous challenges to make the marriage work. Kanye's controversial remarks on Elon Musk's X led to a brief debate, but it seems like the couple is now giving their marriage another shot to make it work. Let's dive deep into the issue and know what is happening.

Kanye West has been vocal about his feelings and opinions, and his outspoken nature is not appreciated by many fans. He has made a number of shocking remarks on Elon Musk's X platform, expressing his thoughts on various topics like antisemitic, misogynistic, and racist statements, which sparked widespread rage. The situation shot up when Kanye posted a swastika-covered Yeezy T-shirt for sale on his website, leading to further trolling. Elon Musk, who initially allowed Kanye to express his views on things to normalize things but eventually deactivated his account for being "NSFW" (Not Safe for Work) due to the nature of his posts and the tone of expressing his views.

The Impact on Their Marriage

Bianca Censori, Kanye's wife, was deeply affected by his controversial behavior all over the world. Reportedly, she was fed up with his behavior and these controversies and decided to call it quits. The swastika shirt incident was reportedly the last straw for Bianca, who could no longer be associated with Kanye's actions anymore. The couple's relationship has been a rough patch, and they decided to take a break from their marriage to understand things and make it work.

ALSO READ: 15 Years of Ye Maaya Chesave: 7 relationship rules by Samantha, Naga chaitanya film

Another chance to make marriage work:

Despite the challenges and headlines, Anye and Bianca reportedly decided to give another chance to their marriage. This couple has been attending events together in Los Angeles, where Kanye was seen supporting Bianca during her film debut. It is also said that the couple tried their best to decide, but they couldn't give up on each other so soon. They took a mutual decision to give their marriage another chance.

ALSO READ: Prajakta Koli's wedding pictures: Here Are 7 details that broke Bollywood wedding trends

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mahakumbh sensation Monalisa's director Sanoj Mishra files FIR against Youtuber; Read on ATG

Mahakumbh sensation Monalisa's director Sanoj Mishra files FIR against Youtuber; Read on

WATCH Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam sings 'Die With A Smile', plays guitar at his school's event (VIDEO) RBA

WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam sings 'Die With A Smile', plays guitar at his school's event (VIDEO)

Cybercrime alert: BTS and K-Pop stars' flight details sold by Airline employee MEG

Cybercrime alert: BTS and K-Pop stars' flight details sold by Airline employee

VIDEO Urvashi Rautela celebrates her 31st birthday in REAL diamonds studded gown-WATCH RBA

VIDEO: Urvashi Rautela celebrates her 31st birthday in REAL diamonds studded gown-WATCH

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Khathiawadi' completes 3 years; Alia Bhatt shares sketch of her character

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' completes 3 years; Alia Bhatt shares sketch of her character

Recent Stories

Qatar Gold Rate on February 26 2025: Check 22k, 24k, 18k gold price anr

Qatar Gold Rate on February 26: Check 22k, 24k, 18k gold price

Delimitation debate: Will south Indian states lose MP seats due to population-based redistribution? AJR

Delimitation debate: Will south Indian states lose MP seats due to population-based redistribution?

Maha Shivratri 2025: Mahakaleshwar to Omkareshwar; 12 Jyotirlingas to visit this Shiv Ratri ATG

Maha Shivratri 2025: Mahakaleshwar to Omkareshwar; 12 Jyotirlingas to visit this Shiv Ratri

iQOO Neo 10R 5G: Launch date CONFIRMED! Check expected specifications, price and more gcw

iQOO Neo 10R 5G: Launch date CONFIRMED! Check expected specifications, price and more

Karisma Kapoor to Malaika Arora: 6 expensive divorces in Bollywood RBA

Karisma Kapoor to Malaika Arora: 6 expensive divorces in Bollywood

Recent Videos

North East Pulse | Goalpara's Tourism Gem in Assam - Urpad Beel

North East Pulse | Goalpara's Tourism Gem in Assam - Urpad Beel

Video Icon
Maha Shivratri 2025: Top 10 BHAJANS to Celebrate Lord Shiva!

Maha Shivratri 2025: Top 10 BHAJANS to Celebrate Lord Shiva!

Video Icon
Railway BOOST for Northeast! ₹10,400 Cr Allocated, Says Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railway BOOST for Northeast! ₹10,400 Cr Allocated, Says Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Video Icon
Shahid Kapoor’s Top 10 Party Hits on His BIRTHDAY; You Can't Resist to Hit DANCE Floor!

Shahid Kapoor’s Top 10 Party Hits on His BIRTHDAY; You Can't Resist to Hit DANCE Floor!

Video Icon
Deputy CM Parvesh Verma Accuses AAP of DELAYING CAG Report in Assembly Ruckus!

Deputy CM Parvesh Verma Accuses AAP of DELAYING CAG Report in Assembly Ruckus!

Video Icon