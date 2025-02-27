Rohit Saraf Congratulates Prajakta Koli on her wedding: Are the love rumors true?

The series 'Mismatched' got this actor a great recognition and appreciation. The lead pair of Mismatched Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf are one of the most loved on screen pairs and the wish rohit made for Prajakta and Vrishank's wedding is creating a buzz with many rumors attached to it. 

Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Feb 27, 2025, 12:56 PM IST

Rohit Saraf is a well known Bollywood actor known as the National Crush of girls. The series 'Mismatched' got this actor a great recognition and appreciation. The lead pair of Mismatched Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf are one of the most loved on screen pairs. They are also called as 'Dimshi' as a union of their roles Dimple and Rishi. Their on screen chemistry is undeniably great and the series had three seasons run succesfully. 

Rohit Saraf Congratulates Prajakta Koli :

Rohit saraf has been off social media for the last three days and he recently posted an Instagram story sharing the wedding pictures of Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal. He worte 'Congratulations, you both make the most beautiful couple'. This is an adorable gesture for his best friend but what caught the attention was a completely different frame. 

Recently Mithila Palkar also took to her instagram handle to share the pictures from the wedding of Prajakta and Vrishank. But Rohit just shared the post of their wedding pictures posted by the couple. This also hints that Rohit did not attend the wedding of Prajakta and Vrishank.

Are the love rumors true?

This again comes to the point to make all the statements that says Rohit is in love with Prajakta but they kept it quite because Prajakta already has a boyfriend for a long time. Netizens now strongly believe that the rumors surrounding the one side love of Rohit are true. 

It is also believed that there is an off screen chemistry happening from one side. Many videos of Prajakta and Rishi are trending online where their chemistry is visible on the videos. Many fans also commented their views saying, 'May be in another lifetime' showing how much they adore this duo on and off screen. 

