    Here's how Vicky Kaushal's father Sham defeated cancer and emerged stronger - Read details

    Fighting against all odds, Sham Kaushal, father of one of the finest Bollywood stars who is a big name today, Vicky Kaushal, shares his victorious battle with cancer and the strength that propelled him forward. Know the details of his empowering journey of defeating cancer only here. - By Amrita Ghosh

    Here's how Vicky Kaushal's father Sham defeated cancer and emerged stronger - Read details (ATG)
    First Published Jun 9, 2023, 3:40 PM IST

    Sham Kaushal, the renowned stunt director and father of well-renowned Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, recently opened up about his extraordinary journey of conquering cancer. 

    Back in 2003, Sham received the devastating news of being diagnosed with stomach cancer, accompanied by the grim prognosis from doctors that his chances of survival were slim. However, undeterred by the daunting odds, Sham embarked on a strong and remarkable fight against the insidious disease, defying all expectations and emerging undefeatable than before.

    Recalling the initial stages of his health crisis, Sham shared that it all began with many complications in his stomach, leading to his admission to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. Following a series of medical procedures, including surgical intervention and a biopsy, doctors delivered the disheartening verdict that his survival seemed unlikely. Yet, in the face of such adversity, Sham maintained an unwavering positive mindset, seeking solace in the power of prayer.

    During this challenging period, Sham's two sons, Vicky and Sunny Kaushal, were in their teenage years, adding an extra layer of emotional intensity to his battle. Sham embraced the harsh reality of his condition, accepting the finite nature of life, and began to pray fervently. However, he also expressed gratitude for the accomplishments and milestones he had already achieved, finding solace in the richness of his life experiences.

    To the astonishment of many, Sham defied the grim predictions of the medical fraternity. With a combination of surgeries, medical interventions, and unwavering determination, he gradually embarked on the path to recovery, reinvigorated and rejuvenated. In fact, he revealed that the period following his diagnosis became one of the most fulfilling phases of his life. Notably, this time was marked by a resurgence in his career, with prestigious projects, accolades, and recognition pouring in.

    Last Updated Jun 9, 2023, 3:40 PM IST
