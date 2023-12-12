Golden Globe Awards 2024: 'Oppenheimer', 'Barbie' bag maximum nominations, full list here
The 81st Golden Globe Awards will recognize the finest in film and television in 2023 and the ceremony will take place on January 7, 2024, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.
On Monday, the nominees for the 81st Golden Globe Awards were announced. The forthcoming awards edition will include two new categories: cinematic and box office success and best stand-up comic on television. 'Oppenheimer' and Greta Gerwig’s 'Barbie' are at the top of the Golden Globes nominees, both films were released on the same weekend.
Nomination list
For Best Actor — Drama
Cillian Murphy is nominated for 'Oppenheimer', Bradley Cooper for 'Maestro', Leonardo DiCaprio for 'Killers of the Flower Moon', Colman Domingo for 'Rustin', Barry Keoghan for 'Saltburn' and Andrew Scott for 'All of Us Strangers'.
Best Actress — Drama
Greta Lee is named for 'Past Lives', Sandra Hüller for 'Anatomy of a Fall', Annette Bening for 'Nyad', Lily Gladstone for 'Killers of the Flower Moon', Carey Mulligan for 'Maestro', and Cailee Spaeny for 'Priscilla'.
Best Picture — Drama
Oppenheimer.
Maestro.
Anatomy of a Fall.
Killers of the Flower Moon.
Past Lives.
The Zone of Interest.
Best Picture — Musical or Comedy
Barbie.
Poor Things.
Air.
American Fiction.
The Holdovers.
May December.
Best Actor — Musical or Comedy
Jeffrey Wright for American Fiction.
Matt Damon for Air.
Nicolas Cage for Dream Scenario.
Timothée Chalamet for Wonka.
Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers.
Joaquin Phoenix for Beau Is Afraid.
Best Actress — Musical or Comedy
Margot Robbie for Barbie.
Emma Stone for Poor Things.
Fantasia Barrino for The Color Purple.
Jennifer Lawrence for No Hard Feelings.
Natalie Portman for May December.
Alma Pöysti for Fallen Leaves.
Best Supporting Actress
Emily Blunt for Oppenheimer.
Da’Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers.
Rosamund Pike for Saltburn.
Danielle Brooks for The Color Purple.
Jodie Foster for Nyad.
Julianne Moore for May December.
Best Supporting Actor
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer.
Ryan Gosling, Barbie.
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things.
Robert DeNiro, Killers of the Flower Moon.
Charles Melton, May December.
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things.
Best Director
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer.
Bradley Cooper, Maestro.
Greta Gerwig, Barbie.
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon.
Celine Song, Past Lives.
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things.
Best Original Score — Motion Picture
Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer.
Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things.
Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.
Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron.
Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest.
Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon.
Best Original Song — Motion Picture
“Dance the Night,” Barbie.
“What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas for Barbie.
“Addicted to Romance,” She Came to Me.
“I’m Just Ken,” Barbie.
“Peaches,” The Super Mario Bros. Movie.
“Road to Freedom,” Rustin.
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Justine Triet and Arthur Harari for Anatomy of a Fall.
Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer.
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach for Barbie.
Tony McNamara for Poor Things.
Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese for Killers of the Flower Moon.
Celine Song for Past Lives.
Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language
Anatomy of a Fall
Fallen Leaves
Io Capitano
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
Society of the Snow
Best Motion Picture — Animated
The Boy and the Heron
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Elemental
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Suzume
Wish
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
TV
Best Television Series — Drama
1923
Succession
The Last of Us
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Morning Show
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
All the Light We Cannot See
Beef
Daisy Jones and the Six
Fargo
Fellow Travelers
Lessons in Chemistry
Best Actress — Drama
Helen Mirren, 1923
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Emma Stone, The Curse
Best Actor — Drama
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Dominic West, The Crown
Brian Cox, Succession
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Best Actress in a TV Series — Musical or Comedy
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Elle Fanning, The Great
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Best Actor in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Actress in a TV Series — TV Movie/Limited
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones and the Six
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen, Love and Death
Juno Temple, Fargo
Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
Ali Wong, Beef
Best Actor in a TV Series — TV Movie/Limited
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones, and the Six
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Steven Yeun, Beef
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Alan Ruck, Succession
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Abby Elliott, The Bear
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
Ricky Gervais, Armageddon
Trevor Noah, Where Was I?
Chris Rock, Selective Outrage
Amy Schumer, Emergency Contact
Sarah Silverman, Someone You Love
Wanda Sykes, I’m an Entertainer
