    Golden Globe Awards 2024: 'Oppenheimer', 'Barbie' bag maximum nominations, full list here

    The 81st Golden Globe Awards will recognize the finest in film and television in 2023 and the ceremony will take place on January 7, 2024, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. 

    Golden Globe Awards 2024: 'Oppenheimer', 'Barbie' bag maximum nominations, full list here
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Dec 12, 2023, 9:24 AM IST

    On Monday, the nominees for the 81st Golden Globe Awards were announced. The forthcoming awards edition will include two new categories: cinematic and box office success and best stand-up comic on television. 'Oppenheimer' and Greta Gerwig’s 'Barbie' are at the top of the Golden Globes nominees, both films were released on the same weekend. 

    Nomination list

    For Best Actor — Drama 
    Cillian Murphy is nominated for 'Oppenheimer', Bradley Cooper for 'Maestro', Leonardo DiCaprio for 'Killers of the Flower Moon', Colman Domingo for 'Rustin', Barry Keoghan for 'Saltburn' and Andrew Scott for 'All of Us Strangers'.

    Best Actress — Drama

    Greta Lee is named for 'Past Lives', Sandra Hüller for 'Anatomy of a Fall', Annette Bening for 'Nyad', Lily Gladstone for 'Killers of the Flower Moon', Carey Mulligan for 'Maestro', and Cailee Spaeny for 'Priscilla'.

    Best Picture — Drama

    Oppenheimer.
    Maestro.
    Anatomy of a Fall.
    Killers of the Flower Moon.
    Past Lives.
    The Zone of Interest.

    Best Picture — Musical or Comedy

    Barbie.
    Poor Things.
    Air.
    American Fiction.
    The Holdovers.
    May December.

    Best Actor — Musical or Comedy

    Jeffrey Wright for American Fiction.
    Matt Damon for Air.
    Nicolas Cage for Dream Scenario.
    Timothée Chalamet for Wonka.
    Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers.
    Joaquin Phoenix for Beau Is Afraid.

    Best Actress — Musical or Comedy

    Margot Robbie for Barbie.
    Emma Stone for Poor Things.
    Fantasia Barrino for The Color Purple.
    Jennifer Lawrence for No Hard Feelings.
    Natalie Portman for May December.
    Alma Pöysti for Fallen Leaves.

    Best Supporting Actress

    Emily Blunt for Oppenheimer.
    Da’Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers.
    Rosamund Pike for Saltburn.
    Danielle Brooks for The Color Purple.
    Jodie Foster for Nyad.
    Julianne Moore for May December.

    Best Supporting Actor

    Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer.
    Ryan Gosling, Barbie.
    Willem Dafoe, Poor Things.
    Robert DeNiro, Killers of the Flower Moon.
    Charles Melton, May December.
    Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things.

    Best Director

    Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer.
    Bradley Cooper, Maestro.
    Greta Gerwig, Barbie.
    Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon.
    Celine Song, Past Lives.
    Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things.

    Best Original Score — Motion Picture

    Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer.
    Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things.
    Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.
    Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron.
    Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest.
    Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon.

    Best Original Song — Motion Picture

    “Dance the Night,” Barbie.
    “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas for Barbie.
    “Addicted to Romance,” She Came to Me.
    “I’m Just Ken,” Barbie.
    “Peaches,” The Super Mario Bros. Movie.
    “Road to Freedom,” Rustin.

    Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

    Justine Triet and Arthur Harari for Anatomy of a Fall.
    Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer.
    Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach for Barbie.
    Tony McNamara for Poor Things.
    Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese for Killers of the Flower Moon.
    Celine Song for Past Lives.

    Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language

    Anatomy of a Fall
    Fallen Leaves
    Io Capitano
    Past Lives
    The Zone of Interest
    Society of the Snow

    Best Motion Picture — Animated

    The Boy and the Heron
    Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
    Elemental
    The Super Mario Bros. Movie
    Suzume
    Wish

    Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

    Barbie
    Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
    John Wick: Chapter 4
    Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One
    Oppenheimer
    Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
    The Super Mario Bros. Movie
    Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

    TV

    Best Television Series — Drama

    1923
    Succession
    The Last of Us
    The Crown
    The Diplomat
    The Morning Show

    Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

    Abbott Elementary
    Barry
    The Bear
    Jury Duty
    Only Murders in the Building
    Ted Lasso

    Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

    All the Light We Cannot See
    Beef
    Daisy Jones and the Six
    Fargo
    Fellow Travelers
    Lessons in Chemistry

    Best Actress — Drama

    Helen Mirren, 1923
    Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
    Keri Russell, The Diplomat
    Sarah Snook, Succession
    Imelda Staunton, The Crown
    Emma Stone, The Curse

    Best Actor — Drama

    Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
    Kieran Culkin, Succession
    Jeremy Strong, Succession
    Dominic West, The Crown
    Brian Cox, Succession
    Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

    Best Actress in a TV Series — Musical or Comedy

    Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
    Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
    Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
    Elle Fanning, The Great
    Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
    Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

    Best Actor in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy

    Bill Hader, Barry
    Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
    Jason Segel, Shrinking
    Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
    Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

    Best Actress in a TV Series — TV Movie/Limited

    Riley Keough, Daisy Jones and the Six
    Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
    Elizabeth Olsen, Love and Death
    Juno Temple, Fargo
    Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
    Ali Wong, Beef

    Best Actor in a TV Series — TV Movie/Limited

    Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
    Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones, and the Six
    Jon Hamm, Fargo
    Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers
    David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
    Steven Yeun, Beef

    Best Actor in a Supporting Role

    Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
    Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
    James Marsden, Jury Duty
    Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
    Alan Ruck, Succession
    Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

    Best Actress in a Supporting Role

    Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
    Abby Elliott, The Bear
    Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
    J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
    Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
    Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

    Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

    Ricky Gervais, Armageddon
    Trevor Noah, Where Was I?
    Chris Rock, Selective Outrage
    Amy Schumer, Emergency Contact
    Sarah Silverman, Someone You Love
    Wanda Sykes, I’m an Entertainer

    Watch: The making of Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's wedding song 'Peer Vi Tu' by Harshdeep Kaur

    Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar, Vicky Jain, Khanzaadi, Neil Bhatt get nominated for the week

    Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar age shames Vicky Jain as their ugly spat continues

    Happy birthday Rajinikanth: 7 reasons why he is called 'Thalaiva'

    Dunki Drop 5, O Maahi out now: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee's song is just a musical treat

    Karnataka: GST on online gaming to hike soon? Bill passed during Belagavi Assembly session

    Kerala: SFI activists target Governor's vehicle in Thiruvananthapuram; Raj Bhavan to seek report from govt

    Winter Session of Parliament: Govt to introduce 2 bills for 33% women's quota in J-K, Puducherry

    Karnataka: After Expressway, SWR surveys for four-laned Bengaluru-Mysuru Railway line

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

