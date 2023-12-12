Golden Globe Awards 2024: 'Oppenheimer', 'Barbie' bag maximum nominations, full list here

The 81st Golden Globe Awards will recognize the finest in film and television in 2023 and the ceremony will take place on January 7, 2024, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

On Monday, the nominees for the 81st Golden Globe Awards were announced. The forthcoming awards edition will include two new categories: cinematic and box office success and best stand-up comic on television. 'Oppenheimer' and Greta Gerwig’s 'Barbie' are at the top of the Golden Globes nominees, both films were released on the same weekend.

Nomination list

For Best Actor — Drama

Cillian Murphy is nominated for 'Oppenheimer', Bradley Cooper for 'Maestro', Leonardo DiCaprio for 'Killers of the Flower Moon', Colman Domingo for 'Rustin', Barry Keoghan for 'Saltburn' and Andrew Scott for 'All of Us Strangers'.

Best Actress — Drama

Greta Lee is named for 'Past Lives', Sandra Hüller for 'Anatomy of a Fall', Annette Bening for 'Nyad', Lily Gladstone for 'Killers of the Flower Moon', Carey Mulligan for 'Maestro', and Cailee Spaeny for 'Priscilla'.

Also Read: Watch: The making of Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's wedding song 'Peer Vi Tu' by Harshdeep Kaur

Best Picture — Drama

Oppenheimer.

Maestro.

Anatomy of a Fall.

Killers of the Flower Moon.

Past Lives.

The Zone of Interest.

Best Picture — Musical or Comedy

Barbie.

Poor Things.

Air.

American Fiction.

The Holdovers.

May December.

Best Actor — Musical or Comedy

Jeffrey Wright for American Fiction.

Matt Damon for Air.

Nicolas Cage for Dream Scenario.

Timothée Chalamet for Wonka.

Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers.

Joaquin Phoenix for Beau Is Afraid.

Best Actress — Musical or Comedy

Margot Robbie for Barbie.

Emma Stone for Poor Things.

Fantasia Barrino for The Color Purple.

Jennifer Lawrence for No Hard Feelings.

Natalie Portman for May December.

Alma Pöysti for Fallen Leaves.

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt for Oppenheimer.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers.

Rosamund Pike for Saltburn.

Danielle Brooks for The Color Purple.

Jodie Foster for Nyad.

Julianne Moore for May December.

Best Supporting Actor

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer.

Ryan Gosling, Barbie.

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things.

Robert DeNiro, Killers of the Flower Moon.

Charles Melton, May December.

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things.

Best Director

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer.

Bradley Cooper, Maestro.

Greta Gerwig, Barbie.

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon.

Celine Song, Past Lives.

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things.

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer.

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things.

Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron.

Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest.

Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon.

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

“Dance the Night,” Barbie.

“What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas for Barbie.

“Addicted to Romance,” She Came to Me.

“I’m Just Ken,” Barbie.

“Peaches,” The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

“Road to Freedom,” Rustin.

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari for Anatomy of a Fall.

Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer.

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach for Barbie.

Tony McNamara for Poor Things.

Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese for Killers of the Flower Moon.

Celine Song for Past Lives.

Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language

Anatomy of a Fall

Fallen Leaves

Io Capitano

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Society of the Snow

Best Motion Picture — Animated

The Boy and the Heron

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Elemental

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Suzume

Wish

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

TV

Best Television Series — Drama

1923

Succession

The Last of Us

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Morning Show

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

All the Light We Cannot See

Beef

Daisy Jones and the Six

Fargo

Fellow Travelers

Lessons in Chemistry

Best Actress — Drama

Helen Mirren, 1923

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Emma Stone, The Curse

Best Actor — Drama

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Dominic West, The Crown

Brian Cox, Succession

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Best Actress in a TV Series — Musical or Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Elle Fanning, The Great

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Best Actor in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Actress in a TV Series — TV Movie/Limited

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones and the Six

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen, Love and Death

Juno Temple, Fargo

Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers

Ali Wong, Beef

Best Actor in a TV Series — TV Movie/Limited

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones, and the Six

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Steven Yeun, Beef

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Alan Ruck, Succession

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Abby Elliott, The Bear

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Ricky Gervais, Armageddon

Trevor Noah, Where Was I?

Chris Rock, Selective Outrage

Amy Schumer, Emergency Contact

Sarah Silverman, Someone You Love

Wanda Sykes, I’m an Entertainer

The 81st Golden Globe Awards will recognize the finest in film and television in 2023 and the ceremony will take place on January 7, 2024, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.